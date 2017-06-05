5 Simple and Effective Tips to Protect from Cyber Attacks

Security Expert from Beyond Security Recommends how simple precautions can save millions.

Cupertino, CA. June 5, 2017- Beyond Security, a leading provider of automated security testing solutions including vulnerability assessment, released 5 effective and easy tips to follow for protecting against serious Internet security threats that can cause both financial and emotional damages. While the future remains uncertain about these sophisticated cyber-attacks, it’s important to be prepared and safe guard vital and confidential data against any kind of security breach.

Hamid Karimi, V.P of Business Development at Beyond Security and a security expert with years of experience, recommends (in addition to common sense security best practices) these simple and yet effective tips to follow:

1. Use an up-to-date and supported operating system. All victims of recent WannaCry Ransomware were using legacy Windows operating systems. Windows 10 in contrast has built-in protective measures that obstruct many forms of Ransomware.

2. Deploy preventive tools like vulnerability assessment. Vulnerability assessment tools can accurately identify close to 100% of common vulnerabilities that are exploited by malware. A simple- and regular- vulnerability assessment of these affected systems followed by proper remediation actions such as patch management would have stopped WannaCry dead in its tracks.

3. Check the credentials of your ISV to make certain your applications have been built with security in mind. There are great preventive measures like static code analysis (white box testing) and dynamic code analysis (black box testing or fuzzing) which drastically reduce the attack surface of applications.

4. Build a redundant store. Backing up your critical data regularly reduces the impact of a potentially successful Ransomware attack. It goes without saying that data storage must be coupled with other hardening measures such as encryption and strong authentication.

5. Buy insurance. Even with taking all the above measures, there is a chance that an attacker may get through since full security is never guaranteed. There are options to buy cybersecurity insurance policies that will protect you in rare cases that an attack is successful.

Beyond Security is a leading worldwide security solutions provider. It’s testing tools accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software. Beyond Security’s product lines include, AVDS for network vulnerability management and beSTORM for software security testing, which can help secure network and applications and comply with the security policy requirements that exceeds industry and government standards.

Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide. With the headquarters located in Cupertino, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia.

