Six Summer Sun Skincare Tips from Elizabeth Sanders of HorseOPeace.com

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, -, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Summer sun brings skincare challenges as hot sunny days bring both smiles and wrinkles, as Six Summer Sun Skincare Tips are common sense steps that can protect skin whether you are enjoying the beach or taking a walk,” says Elizabeth Sanders, skincare expert and founder of HorseOPeace.com, the leader in high-quality goat milk soaps made with 100% raw goat milk at family friendly prices.

“Soft, supple, healthy, beautiful skin is within everyone’s reach if you take a few simple precautions to care for your body’s biggest organ, your skin,” said Sanders, the skincare expert who suffered with dry, cracking skin until she formulated her all-natural goat milk soaps made.

The New York Times featured Sanders and her soaps in a major article about the trend toward people making natural soap at home to avoid chemicals in store-bought brands. Sanders has demonstrated soap making on many TV shows, such as ABC’s Morning Blend Show in Tampa, CBS Morning Break Show in Charlotte and was featured in WAG Magazine, the prestigious New York culture and lifestyle monthly.

Sanders shared her Six Summer Sun Skincare Tips, saying:

1. Take shorter showers, since although water is wet it dries skin, and towel dry without rubbing.

2. Avoid antibacterial soaps that lessen skin's acidity, and use HorseOPeace.com soaps made without water that dries skin but is made with 100% raw goat milk that contains vitamin A, selenium and alpha hydroxyl acids that nourish and protects skin.

3. Don’t smoke. Nicotine in tobacco constricts vessels and flow of blood, oxygen and nutrients.

4. Drink plenty of water and eat plenty of protein foods, fruits and vegetables.

5. Use sunscreen and protective clothing especially from 10am and 2pm, when sun is most intense, and keep skin soft and healthy with HorseOPeace goat milk soap.

6. Go to bed on time, try to get 8 hours of sleep and relax to lessen stress.

Growing up in Wisconsin, she trained horses outdoors in blistering summer sun and frigid winter winds that dried and cracked her skin until as a hobby she made goat milk soap that kept her skin moist and supple year round, inspiring her to start HorseOPeace.com to bring her soaps to people everywhere.

Sanders’ skincare products are reviewed by beauty blog BeautyStat.com that called HorseOPeace.com goat milk soaps “superior, at shockingly affordable prices” compared with high-end boutique brands.

“For healthy skin, what you put in your bodies is as vital as what goes on your body, so drink lots of water, eat fruits and vegetables, balance protein, carbs and fats in food and use natural HorseOPeace goat milk soap,” added the married entrepreneurial homeschooling Mom of 4 boys, ages 1 to 5.

HorseOPeace.com, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has satisfied around the USA and world for its natural scented and unscented goat milk soaps, Shea butter cream and lip balms. Based in Winston-Salem, NC, its soaps are available at www.HorseOPeace.com, Amazon.com, Facebook.com/HorseOPeace and elsewhere. Horse ‘O Peace Ranch is active on social media at Twitter.com/HorseOPeace and Instagram.com/HorseOPeaceRanch. Media contact BD@DobsonPR.com.

