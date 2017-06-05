Heal By Soul's Debra Soul to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

You have to take that leap of faith to believe you can get better.” — Debra Soul

When you find yourself in the offices of an energy healer, it's often because you've tried everything else. It requires a leap of faith for the healer as well as the healed, the faith that you can feel better again.

Let the angels take the wheel. Debra Soul has put her faith in angels for over 20 years to deliver a unique form of energy healing. Soul is a holistic master angel healer and the founder of Heal By Soul, where she draws on the power of source and angels to clear your physical, emotional and karmic imbalance.

“You may perceive angel as anything you want to be. It’s more about the intensity of your intention,” says Soul. “You have to be open to it or it’s not going to work. You have to take that leap of faith to believe that you can get better.”

In session, Soul uses the Heal By Soul modality, which she developed. This is where the client begins to learn about their mission and what’s been preventing them from stepping into their power. With the protection of light and love, Soul invites her angels to connect with your angels to work together.

“We come to this world to learn our lessons, but most people don’t understand they even have a mission. They are lost. They are stuck. They have no intention. With Heal By Soul I connect your past soul with your soul on this earth to complete your soul and remember the blueprint that you came into this life with.”

Soul has recently written a book of her experiences, also titled Heal By Soul. In the book, Soul shares her story and teaches readers how they can change their life simply through changing their awareness.

“The whole book was angel-guided. In fact, it was like taking dictation from the angels,” says Soul. “I am blessed to work with the angelic realm. The angels transformed my life and helped me step into the power. What the angels have given to me I want to give to people so there can be more healing throughout the world.”

