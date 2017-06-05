AFFIRMATIVhealth & CareOneTeam to Provide Virtual Team-Based Care for Early Alzheimer’s Patients and At-Risk Individuals with RE:mind@home

NOVATO/SONOMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFFIRMATIVhealth has contracted with CareOneTeam to provide a national, multi-disciplinary, clinical support team for proactive management of patients at risk of or experiencing early stage dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

RE:mind@home, based on AFFIRMATIVhealth’s breakthrough RE:mind 4-day Immersion retreat, is an Alzheimer’s disease treatment program with national reach, delivering precision therapies at an affordable cost. RE:mind@home patients receive a personalized protocol that outlines key medical, nutritional, and lifestyle modifications to distinctively support their cognitive function.

Leveraging a growing body of research that suggests a single therapeutic agent or risk modification is not an effective way to treat Alzheimer’s disease, AFFIRMATIVhealth’s founding team of physicians, scientists, and dietitians have developed individual treatment protocols that incorporate information from extensive laboratory testing, genetic testing, and medical and lifestyle evaluation to identify potential contributors to cognitive decline.

Similar to cardiovascular disease, diabetes and other chronic disorders, a rational approach to Alzheimer’s disease prevention and management includes a combination of diet/lifestyle modifications and medical/pharmaceutical therapy when appropriate. Interventions addressing these multiple modifiable risk factors of Alzheimer’s disease have resulted in significant reduction of disease risk and improved cognitive function in patients with early stage disease. The RE:mind@home solution simultaneously addresses this convergence of risk factors for early stage Alzheimer’s patients.

James Wood, MD, Chairman of CareOneTeam’s Advisory Board, notes, “With RE:mind@home, these patients, and their family caregivers will have 24/7 access to our clinical team, and the coaching, care, and support they need.” AFFIRMATIVhealth’s COO Denise Kalos added, “Diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s can leave individuals and family members feeling hopeless and isolated. We expect to interact with our RE:mind@home patients over a period of years to help our patients maintain the highest quality of life, while collecting and analyzing valuable clinical data on their cognitive health.”



AFFIRMATIVhealth’s licensed intellectual property from the Buck Institute for Research on Aging includes extensive research on brain health which lead Buck scientists to identify an abundance of evidence that lifestyle modifications, metabolic optimization, and other non-pharmaceutical approaches can provide substantial benefits for sufferers of early Alzheimer’s and cognitive decline, with results that are in many ways more impressive than traditional approaches. Buck researchers also found that each person has a unique combination of factors contributing to their cognitive decline, thereby emphasizing the importance of treatment plans tailored to the individual. From this research, two years ago the RE:mind program was created to put this data into action and offer more than just hope, with an action plan to preserve the memories and lives of those suffering from early Alzheimer’s and dementia.

About AFFIRMATIVhealth: AFFIRMATIVhealth empowers those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers with education, advocacy, and hope. We seek to bring the latest health-conscious science to those with early stage cognitive decline or genetic predispositions for these disorders. We do this by educating and supporting these individuals, utilizing the most recent scientific knowledge on diet, lifestyle and other key factors for maximizing brain health and fighting the effects of neurodegenerative diseases. (https://affirmativhealth.com)

About CareOneTeam: CareOneTeam is a national telehealth services company, delivering virtual Team Based Care with a key focus on Medication Management. CareOneTeam will provide the care coordinators, pharmacists, nurses, and telehealth physicians that will help deliver, manage, and support the AFFIRMATIVhealth personalized treatment protocols to all participating RE:mind@home patients who reside in the USA. (https://careoneteam.com)

