Health Advocate and Author Mary A. Tinker to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As patients, we are the center of our own healthcare. It’s not the pharmaceutical company and their profits. It’s not even the physicians. It’s us. And it’s up to each and every individual to advocate for ourselves and our own health.

Mary Tinker has over 50 years of experience in the healthcare field as a nurse and nurse educator, providing patient care and professional education as well as advocacy for people with chronic conditions.

“My goal is to help people become responsible for our own health care, our own bodies, and our own wellness,” says Tinker.

In 1987, Tinker was misdiagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. She spent the next 25 years with that incorrect diagnosis on the wrong medication and treatment. Throughout all that time, Tinker worked full-time as a volunteer for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society developing patient, and healthcare professional programs and written materials as well as serving as a powerful advocate for individuals suffering with MS.

“I never questioned my diagnosis. You get a label and the label sticks and became part of my identity,” says Tinker.

Tinker would later learn she had actually been suffering from Parkinson’s all this time. Still, she continues to advocate for the MS community and other people with chronic conditions while empowering herself to make profound changes.

“With MS they give you a walker and put braces on your legs. With Parkinson’s they give you physical therapy and exercise and teach you how to balance,” says Tinker. “I felt like Forrest Gump when he’s running and the braces broke off. I have become so healthy and so blessed to be so healthy.”

Tinker is the author of Slide Into Chaos Breathe: Mind, Body, Spirit: How to Make the Most of the Present Moment: My Story. The book follows Tinker on her personal journey to balance her body, mind and spirit, live in the moment, take charge of her own body, and most of all, be happy. Whether you are struggling in your own personal life and just need some inspiration, everyone can be uplifted by this powerful, moving book.

“I may have Parkinson’s but I’m the healthiest I’ve ever been.,” says Tinker. “I’m proud to be in a position where I can help people be in charge of their own bodies and their own healthcare. I’m proud that I’ve reached this understanding and I can share it.”

For more information on Mary A. Tinker, visit http://www.chaossurvival.org.

