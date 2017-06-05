Assistive Technologies Expert Katherine Leigh Myers to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

We have the ability now to level the playing field.” — Katherine Leigh Myers

FAIRBORN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A disability just means you do things differently.

Katherine Leigh Myers is Assistive Technology Specialist for the Office of Disability Services at Wright State University, where she works with students with a wide range of physical and learning disabilities to help them overcome the many challenges they face and succeed.

“It’s about empowering these kids,” says Myers. “Our expectation and our hope is when they leave here they get on a job and live on their own. If they can do that, we did our job correctly.”

Wright State offers one of the most progressive programs in the country for students with disabilities. Myers ensures students are provided with the necessary accommodations to be as independent as possible.

“We have the ability now to level the playing field,” says Myers. “We have the technology to help them with reading, writing and study skills. I match them up with different types of technology and broad spectrum software to help make their lives easier. We teach them how to use it, trouble shoot it, and continually make sure it’s appropriate for their needs.”

Inspired by her own son, who is a quadriplegic and non-verbal, Myers recognized a need to educate students on the available technologies to help them live more normal lives.

“I can relate better to parents,” says Myers. “When they see his picture on my desk they say, ‘Oh you have a son with disabilities, too? So you understand.’ They know I understand the fights they’ve had and the battle they’ve gone through.”

Myers has served in this capacity for over 20 years and says her job is endlessly rewarding. Just because these students have disabilities doesn’t mean they don’t have the capacity to compete and succeed.

“Building that relationship with these students is what I love about my job, watching them grow and change over time, especially when they embrace technology they’ve never used before,” says Myers. “To see their enthusiasm when they discover technology that can finally help them is just incredible. They’re smart kids.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Katherine Myers in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on June 7th and with Jim Masters on June 14th at 2pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

