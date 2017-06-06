SURELINE SYSTEMS AND ZYCOM TECHNOLOGY INK STRATEGIC TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT
Zycom to Leverage SUREedge Migrator to Deliver Market's Fastest Agentless Migration Solution for the Canadian Market
“Zycom focuses on customer journeys in digital transformation via Cloud Ready Platforms. Sureline offers a superior automated solution with SUREedge Migrator for migrating physical, virtual and cloud workloads between one another and understands the value of Nutanix AHV’s adoption in the marketplace by supporting migrations directly to and from Nutanix AHV, said Terry Buchanan, Vice President Technology and General Manager, Zycom Technology. “Combining Zycom’s service delivery expertise in hyper-converged technologies and Sureline’s migration and DR software enables us to reduce the risk and increase the ease by which our customers adopt hybrid cloud solutions across multiple private and public cloud platforms like Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google whilst reducing the cost and complexity to do so. “Cloud” is supposed to be easy so it’s a win-win for everyone when Sureline enables easy inter-platform support.”
SUREedge Migrator captures application consistent images from any physical or virtual server. These point-in-time images are then replicated using efficient deduplication, compression and encryption, to a local or remote site or Cloud. SUREedge Migrator includes a migration planner to develop an end-to-end plan to automate the overall migration process. The plan identifies which machines are to be migrated and when, and defines any interrelationships between servers that create complex applications. SUREedge leverages its automated transformation functionality to migrate from any source to any target, local or remote site or Cloud, where dissimilar hardware or operating environments can be used at the source and target.
SUREedge Disaster Recovery (DR) delivers enterprise-class DR with WAN-optimized active-active replication, global deduplications, compression, and encryption. With SUREedge DR, IT managers can securely and quickly protect all applications, operating systems, data, etc., replicating from any physical or virtual server to any target, Cloud or remote site. A central management console and agentless architecture lower operational expenditures (OpEx) for an efficient and cost-effective solution. SUREedge uses a snapshot when capturing a recovery point to ensure that when a failover occurs, a full consistent image is recovered. DR plans can be tested with no impact on the production environment to ensure confidence and speed of execution if a disaster should occur.
“We are very excited to enter into this strategic technology partnership with such an outstanding industry leader,” said George Symons, COO, Sureline Systems, Inc. “We believe that including our SUREedge solutions as part of Zycom’s Nutanix initiatives will dramatically expand their migration and disaster recovery offerings and provide an outstanding experience for their customers. Together we have the strength of a leading Nutanix partner, their expertise and services paired with Sureline's technology enabling customers to quickly migrate servers to Nutanix AHV.”
About Zycom Technology
Established in 1998, Zycom has evolved into one of the Canada’s premier providers of enterprise and SMB computing solutions with offices serving Eastern Ontario, Greater Toronto Area, South-Western Ontario and Quebec. Zycom are enablers of cloud services & digital transformation services via Cloud Ready Platforms and are recognized leaders in hyper-converged platforms.
Our customer’s businesses, whether small, mid-sized or large, span the entire sector from Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Not for Profit, Private, Public, all levels of Government and Department of National Defense. We provide a full range of cloud services, managed services, procurement and professional services across our three focus areas in 3rd Platform virtualization & cloud, infrastructure, and Network & Security.
About Sureline Systems
Sureline's patented, award winning SUREedge® is a proven enterprise-class software solution for Cloud Migration, Cloud Disaster Recovery, Datacenter Consolidation and Application Mobility. SUREedge reduces risk through encrypted and efficient data transmission, and reliable transformation of the entire application, its data and interdependencies from source server to the target server virtualization or Cloud. It is easy-to- deploy and manage through a single UI, with automated discovery, no agents to install, and is completely non-disruptive. SUREedge is source and destination agnostic working to/from any physical server, any hypervisor (including hyperconverged infrastructures), any cloud, and any storage. Customers worldwide trust SUREedge to meet their workload migration, disaster recovery and application mobility objectives. Sureline is headquartered in San Jose, CA., and its products and services are available through a global network of VARs and technology service providers.
