Finally a Go-To Guide for U.S. Federal Prisoners and Their Loved Ones
The Federal Prison Handbook provides a wealth of information for prisoners, those going to prison, loved ones of prisoners and more.
With thousands of prisoners held in U.S. federal prisons, there still seems to be a lack of general information about prison. That's all about to change.
While thousands of people are sent to federal prison each year in the United States there has yet to be one go-to guide to help prisoners, loved ones, and even criminal defence attorneys and consultants prepare for or navigate the prison system.
But now that's all about to change.
Finally, there is a comprehensive, realistic guide to surviving in a federal prison - the Federal Prison Handbook.
“I wanted to provide a definitive guide for individuals facing incarceration, prisoners who are already inside and their friends and family,” says author Christopher Zoukis, a college-educated inmate and prison advocate.
The newly-released Federal Prison Handbook compiles information to not only help prisoners and their loved ones protect themselves and their rights, but to help keep prisoners safe by explaining how to avoid the near-constant conflicts found inside prisons.
Some of the topics inside include:
- What to expect on the day you’re admitted to prison, and how to greet cellmates for the first time
- What to do about sexual harassment or assault
- The best ways to avoid fights, and the options that provide the greatest protection if a fight cannot be avoided
- Medical, psychological and religious services
- How to communicate with prisoners through telephones, computers and mail
- How to visit your loved one in prison or send mail or money
- A comprehensive analysis of Federal Bureau of Prisons policy and regulatory guidelines
About Christopher Zoukis
Christopher Zoukis is an outspoken prisoners rights and correctional education advocate who is incarcerated at FCI Petersburg Medium in Virginia. He is an award-winning writer whose work has been published widely in major publications such as The Huffington Post, Prison Legal News, New York Daily News and various other print and online publications. Learn more about Christopher Zoukis and the Federal Bureau of Prisons at prisonerresource.com.
Media Inquiries
Christopher Zoukis is pleased to speak with media by telephone about topics related to prison education and justice reform. For more information or to book an interview, email info@prisonerresource.com or send a request in writing to:
Christopher Zoukis
Federal Correctional Institution Petersburg
P.O. Box 1000, #22132-058
Petersburg, VA 23804 What Others Say About the Federal Prison Handbook
"A true resource for anyone involved with the prison system." -- Alan Ellis, America's leading federal criminal defense attorney
"Provides a wealth of useful information and solid advice. . . [A] treasure trove of penal acumen and knowledge." -- Alex Friedmann, Managing Editor, Prison Legal News
"The Federal Prison Handbook is one of my go-to guides for matters related to the federal prison system. An invaluable resource for attorneys . . . , prisoners, and their families." -- Jeremy Gordon, federal criminal defense and appellate attorney, General Counsel of Prisology
"This is the most informative . . . prison handbook that we've ever seen; and we've seen them all." -- Mark Varca, expert attorney and Chairman of FedCURE
Kamea Zelisko
MKT Communications
1-403-464-2977
email us here
What Happens in Prison? New Federal Prison Handbook Answers all Questions