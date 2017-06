Finally a Go-To Guide for U.S. Federal Prisoners and Their Loved Ones

The Federal Prison Handbook provides a wealth of information for prisoners, those going to prison, loved ones of prisoners and more. Christopher Zoukis is a prisoner rights and correctional education advocate, author and award-winning writer.

PETERSBURG, VA, U.S., June 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- For those with little experience with the criminal justice system, the notion of time behind bars is beyond scary for both prisoners and their loved ones. There are often many unanswered questions, like how do you prepare for prison emotionally, physically and financially? Or how do you visit your loved one in prison? Or send mail or money?While thousands of people are sent to federal prison each year in the United States there has yet to be one go-to guide to help prisoners, loved ones, and even criminal defence attorneys and consultants prepare for or navigate the prison system.But now that's all about to change.Finally, there is a comprehensive, realistic guide to surviving in a federal prison - the Federal Prison Handbook "I wanted to provide a definitive guide for individuals facing incarceration, prisoners who are already inside and their friends and family," says author Christopher Zoukis, a college-educated inmate and prison advocate.The newly-released Federal Prison Handbook compiles information to not only help prisoners and their loved ones protect themselves and their rights, but to help keep prisoners safe by explaining how to avoid the near-constant conflicts found inside prisons.Some of the topics inside include:- What to expect on the day you're admitted to prison, and how to greet cellmates for the first time- What to do about sexual harassment or assault- The best ways to avoid fights, and the options that provide the greatest protection if a fight cannot be avoided- Medical, psychological and religious services- How to communicate with prisoners through telephones, computers and mail- How to visit your loved one in prison or send mail or money- A comprehensive analysis of Federal Bureau of Prisons policy and regulatory guidelinesAbout Christopher ZoukisChristopher Zoukis is an outspoken prisoners rights and correctional education advocate who is incarcerated at FCI Petersburg Medium in Virginia. He is an award-winning writer whose work has been published widely in major publications such as The Huffington Post, Prison Legal News, New York Daily News and various other print and online publications. Learn more about Christopher Zoukis and the Federal Bureau of Prisons at prisonerresource.com What Others Say About the Federal Prison Handbook"A true resource for anyone involved with the prison system." -- Alan Ellis, America's leading federal criminal defense attorney"Provides a wealth of useful information and solid advice. . . [A] treasure trove of penal acumen and knowledge." -- Alex Friedmann, Managing Editor, Prison Legal News"The Federal Prison Handbook is one of my go-to guides for matters related to the federal prison system. An invaluable resource for attorneys . . . , prisoners, and their families." -- Jeremy Gordon, federal criminal defense and appellate attorney, General Counsel of Prisology"This is the most informative . . . prison handbook that we've ever seen; and we've seen them all." -- Mark Varca, expert attorney and Chairman of FedCURE

What Happens in Prison? New Federal Prison Handbook Answers all Questions