Synergem Technologies Introduces SynergemNET™ Suite of Next Generation 9-1-1 Hosted Services
Network-based solution allows carriers and governmental emergency service providers faster, more efficient transition to NENA i3 standards
NENA developed the NG9-1-1 standard to use the latest in Voice over IP technology to improve emergency communications and allow better response to those in need. However, implementation of the new technology has been slow, as the industry struggles with the time and cost needed to upgrade the legacy environment. SynergemNET™ is a nationwide network of subscription-based services that allows industry players to bypass traditional migration procedures and tap into a full suite of NENA-compliant solutions that deliver on the promise of True-i3™.
SynergemNET™ has three service elements:
- i3-Interconnect™ provides connections for telecom carriers to route both legacy and IP traffic into the SynergemNET™ cloud. It can accept 9-1-1 calls from anywhere in the country, and will perform conversion from legacy traffic to i3 format.
- i3-Route™ provides turnkey NG9-1-1 Core Services to PSAPs and other NG9-1-1 providers, replacing existing 9-1-1 network services for location and routing functions. i3-Route™ can terminate calls into any PSAP, including ones that are still using legacy equipment.
- i3-Call™ includes a hosted PBX phone system tied to a fully-compliant i3 call taking application for complete presentation of caller information including location, additional data and multimedia content. This is ideal for PSAPs looking to upgrade to NG9-1-1 quickly and economically.
All three service elements can be subscribed to either independently or in combination, so customers can easily provision just the components they need to implement their NextGen 9-1-1 strategies. And pricing is designed to be consistent with current expenses, requiring very little budget adjustments from current operations.
From the first end-to-end i3 call in the industry, to the first statewide deployment of a fully i3-enabled emergency services network, Synergem has dedicated itself to developing technology and services built to the latest NENA standards. SynergemNET™ helps the industry leap-frog a costly migration process so the public can benefit from the enhanced safety promised by NextGen 9-1-1.
-- Myron Herron, President & CTO, Synergem Technologies
About Synergem
Synergem Technologies is the leading provider of NENA i3-based solutions for public safety. The SynergemNET™ suite of hosted services provides a flexible and cost-effective way for telecom carriers, state and local governments and even individual PSAPs to migrate quickly from the legacy environment to a true NG9-1-1 platform. To learn more about why SynergemNET™ is the Fastest Way to True-i3™, please visit www.synergemtech.com.
