Synergem Technologies and ROI Networks Partner to Provide NextGen 9-1-1 Services for Northeast California
Partnership accelerates regional adoption of latest standard for public safety communication, phase I focus to improve wireless connectivity for 9-1-1 callsPILOT MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pilot Mountain, NC & Mission Viejo, CA – June 5, 2017 — Synergem Technologies, a leading provider of Next Generation 9-1-1 solutions, and ROI Networks, a leading provider of cloud based Unified Communications and Contact Center solutions, today announced their selection to provide NG 9-1-1 connectivity for a thirteen county region in Northeast California. This is the first contract to be awarded from the statewide bidding process held by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) in late 2016.
The National Emergency Number Association (NENA) developed the NG9-1-1 standard to use the latest in Voice over IP technology, better supporting the text, multimedia and location services that are found in today’s smartphones. More than 70% of calls to 9-1-1 now come from smartphones, so adoption of the i3 standard is crucial for transmitting the information these phones can provide during an emergency.
Synergem and ROI Networks will be installing the core components of the NG9-1-1 system that will provide service to thirty-six public safety call centers covering nearly one million people in the region. The first phase of the project will handle calls from wireless carriers in the region, to speed the benefit of the NG9-1-1 enhancements to the general public.
Quotes:
“NextGen 9-1-1 offers dramatically improved emergency service to those in need, but a challenge in adopting it has been the high cost of migrating to the new equipment and technologies. With the SynergemNET™ suite of hosted solutions, the Northeast California region takes advantage of our service model to bring the benefits of NG9-1-1 to its citizens at a fraction of the time and cost associated with a traditional approach.”
-- Myron Herron, President & CTO, Synergem Technologies
“This award from the State of California validates our partnership with Synergem to deliver NG911 solutions from geographically redundant data centers. This also positions ROI and Synergem to expand our value proposition within California as well as outside of California as the legacy 911 networks are replaced with next generation technologies to better serve the public.”
-- Jeff Hiebert, CEO, ROI Networks
About Synergem
Synergem Technologies is the leading provider of NENA i3-based solutions for public-safety. The SynergemNET™ suite of hosted services provides a flexible and cost-effective way for telecom carriers, state and local governments and even individual PSAPs to migrate quickly from the legacy environment to a true NG9-1-1 platform. To learn more about why SynergemNET™ is the Fastest Way to True-i3™, please visit www.synergemtech.com.
About ROI Networks
ROI Networks, LLC is a leading provider of cloud based Unified Communications and Contact Center solutions for state and local government agencies and enterprise customers. The ROIngage suite of hosted communication solutions provides differentiation necessary to stand out in a crowded market. Our solutions can accommodate both CAPEX or OPEX procurement preferences and our unique architecture can support Public, Private or Hybrid deployment models. To learn more about ROI Networks, please visit www.roinetworks.com.
