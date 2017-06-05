The Radicati Group Releases “Corporate Web Security - Market Quadrant 2017”
A competitive analysis of Corporate Web Security vendors revealing Top Players, Trail Blazers, Specialists and Mature Players
Corporate web security vendors evaluated in this Market Quadrant include: Barracuda Networks, Cisco, Clearswift, Forcepoint, iBoss, McAfee, Sophos, Symantec, Trend Micro, Trustwave, and Zscaler.
Radicati Market QuadrantsSM look only at market leaders. Leading vendors are ranked based on a four quadrant system, which includes “Mature Players,” “Specialists,” “Trail Blazers,” and “Top Players” quadrants. Vendors are positioned based on their market share and the functionality of their solution. Radicati Market QuadrantsSM provide a comparative viewpoint of the market, and an analysis of each vendor, including both strengths and weaknesses.
To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our research, please visit our web site at http://www.radicati.com or contact us at 650-322-8059.
About The Radicati Group, Inc.
The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.
The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.
Admin
The Radicati Group, Inc
650-322-8059
email us here