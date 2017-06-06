New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee of a New Jersey Healthcare Company to Call About Rewards If Their Employer Is Billing Medicare For Unneeded Treatments

There can also be significant rewards for whistleblowers with proof a healthcare company is involved in a major kickback scheme with medical doctors” — New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Center

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “We are urging an employee of a healthcare provider anywhere in New Jersey to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 in the hopes we can explain how the federal whistleblower reward program works-if they have proof of significant Medicare fraud. Typically, these major Medicare fraud schemes involve medically unnecessary medical procedures, or up-coding of Medicare bills.

"There can also be significant rewards for whistleblowers with proof a healthcare company is involved in a major kickback scheme with medical doctors. Most often these schemes involve a pharmaceutical company paying off physicians for increased prescriptions for specific medications, and or hospitals providing kickbacks to physicians for admissions that probably involve unneeded medical treatments. If you possess this type of information please call us anytime." http://NewJersey.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The types of healthcare workers in New Jersey the New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower would like to hear from about federal whistleblower rewards include potential whistleblowers who have proof of the following:

* A medical doctor with proof or employee of a cardiology group in New Jersey that is doing unnecessary cardiac/heart catheterizations on a high-volume basis.

* An employee at a nursing home or skilled nursing facility in New Jersey who has proof their employer is billing Medicare as if staffing levels are adequate to meet Medicare standards-when in fact the facility is understaffed and Medicare patients are not receiving proper care. The Nursing home or skilled nursing facility could be located anywhere in New Jersey including communities such as Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Toms River, or Trenton.

* An employee of a New Jersey based hospice provider that is signing up Medicare patients for hospice-even though the patients do not qualify for hospice-because they are not dying.

* A ER doctor who can prove their hospital/employer is routinely admitting Medicare patients for medically unnecessary tests or procedures.

* An employee of a New Jersey based in home healthcare provider that is grossly exaggerating the time their employees spend with Medicare patients.



The Center says, “If you are a healthcare worker in New Jersey and your employer is overbilling Medicare every day for unwarranted medical procedures or treatments please call us at 866-714-6466 and allow us to explain how the federal whistleblower system works. Why sit on a winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might be worth?" http://NewJersey.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing. The New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company/employer or individual to come clean about significant Medicare fraud, overbilling the federal government for services never rendered, multi-million-dollar state or federal tax evasion, or a New Jersey based company falsely claiming to be a minority owned business to get preferential treatment on federal or state projects. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help you with a focus on you getting rewarded.”

Unlike any group in the US the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information a possible whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing in New Jersey can contact the Whistleblower Center anytime at 866-714-6466 or contact them via their website at http://NewJersey.CorporateWhistleBlower.Com.