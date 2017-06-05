HeyQween.tv hits 100,000+ Subscribers on Youtube! Jonny McGovern joins "The Art of the Teese" tour with Dita Von Teese
The Hit Talk Show and WOWIE award winning YouTube channel "Hey Qween!" hits 100,000 Subscribers during its Season 5 run!
For five hilarious seasons, comedian Jonny McGovern and his co-host Lady Red Couture have welcomed many of the countries top LGBT and drag talent including the Emmy Award Winners RuPaul and Jackee Harry, Youtube Megastars like Shane Dawson, Music Superstar Adore Delano, and LGBT icons Dita Von Teese, Michelle Visage, Elijah & Christine, Katya, Trixie Mattel, The Boulet Brothers and MORE!
“For years our show has been called The Tonight Show if Johnny Carson was a big gay lumberjack and Ed McMahon was the largest drag queen in captivity,” continues McGovern.
“Hey Qween! is a place for gay stars, allies and underground legends to come and tell their stories in a way they can’t on any other talk show,” explains host and executive producer, Jonny McGovern. “We cut up, have a kiki and a gay ‘ol time. Then, at the end of every show, the special guest gets a trophy and a lap dance from one of our in-house strippers, including Celebrity Trainer Greg McKeon and Andrew Christian Model Austin Watie! It's a half hour of pure merriment.”
The show is followed by LOOK AT HUH! The Hey Qween! After Show where Jonny and his guests take a look at some of the talent and notable people they've worked with and "Spill Some T or Throw A Little Shade." The show also introduces other segments to be played with our guests including "Kiki, Kai Kai, Kill!" and "Name that Tuck!"
EXCLUSIVE Bonus Clips, Videos, Live Chats and MORE are also be available on the network's newly launched Patreon!
Jonny is also thrilled to announce that he will be joining the superstar Dita Von Teese as the host of "The Art of the Teese" tour which kicks off in San Diego July 6th, 2017 and hits 9 West coast locations throughout the rest of July. The tour also features Drag Race Superstar Violet Chachki, NYC Burlesque Legend Dirty Martini, and other amazing Burlesque Divas! Jonny will be not only hosing, but performing some of his original songs in this sure to be sold out tour!
Hey Qween! has become so popular, that a collaboration between Hot Topic and Drag Queen Merch will be bringing "PRIDE" themed Hey Qween! shirts to retail stores across the country soon!
The show has also spawned several spin-offs, including HOT T which launched its Season 3 Premiere with guests such as Coco Peru, Kelly Mantle, TS Madison, and Bravo's Brandy Howard and Julie Goldman, where they Kiki about Hollywood gossip and shade, now EVERY THURSDAY!
Throughout the run of Season 5, HeyQween.tv has also premiered two Brand New Series! Pimp My Drag! featuring Jonny, Lady Red, Adam Joseph, Erickatoure Aviance, and One Half Nelson as mentors to baby up and coming drag queens! The Qweens English is a twisted take on Sesame Street teaching gay slang through music and puppetry featuring Jonathan Kidder and the Hey Qween! Gang.
Jonny “The Gay Pimp” McGovern’s career began in 2003 with Dirty Gay Hits, a collection of hilarious gay themed songs. The video release of “Soccer Practice” from the album received over three million downloads and was added to rotation on MTV Europe and MTV Asia, making Jonny an international phenomenon. Soon, he was appearing all over the airwaves, on The Ricky Lake Show, VH1’s Best Week Ever, Comedy Central's Out on the Edge, and more. Jonny eventually caught the eye of Rosie O’Donnell, who cast him as a lead player on her LOGO-TV comedy show, The Big Gay Sketch Show.
“Working with Jonny is one of the joys of my life,” says Lady Red Couture from the Hey Qween! set in Hollywood. “He’s so sweet. I’ll never forget when RuPaul came to visit and we were filming the opening banter and I messed up. So Jonny says, ‘Don't be nervous because RuPaul is here.’ Then RuPaul says, ‘DO be nervous because RuPaul is here!’ Oh, I wet myself laughing!”
“We've become the best of friends making Hey Qween!“ reflects Jonny McGovern of his relationship with Lady Red Couture. “She’s such a quick wit and naturally funny. People think that because I’m executive producer of the show, I also direct her. You don’t ever make Lady Red do anything. If she's eating on the show, its cause the bitch wants a snack! I just let Lady Red be herself and that’s more than enough.”
“We were thrilled to hit 100,000 subscribers, its a tribute to Jonny, Lady Red and the entire team” says Executive Producer Susan Wrenn. “Jonny and Lady Red are both so talented and passionate about what they do. Their creativity inspires everyone,” gushes Producer Walter Delmar.
Nina Bo'Nina Brown ON HEY QWEEN!