Huntsville, Alabama Doctor Selected to the "America's Best Physicians" 2017 Directory
Dr. Michael D. Yates, MD, listed as Top Doctor in Plastic Surgery
Dr. Yates practices Plastic Surgery at 303 Williams Avenue SW in Huntsville serving patients in North Alabama, Middle Tennessee, North East Mississippi, North West Georgia and other regions of the United States.
Services include: Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgical and Non-Surgical services of the Face, Breast, and Body. His practice includes a full service Skin Health and Laser Center, as well as accredited office-based Operating Room suites.
Dr. Yates earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Mississippi State University. He received his Medical Degree (MD) from the University of Alabama, Birmingham. He then completed his residency in General Surgery at Vanderbilt University followed by a Residency in Plastic Surgery there.
Dr. Yates received the Phi Kappa Phi Scholastic Honorary, Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honorary and Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Scholastic Honorary. He also was awarded the Mosby Book Award for Academic Excellence.
Dr. Yates is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, American Society of Lasers in Surgery and Medicine, Southeastern Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons and Alabama Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons. Dr. Yates is also a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Alabama School Of Medicine, Huntsville campus.
For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestPhysicians.com or contact Dr. Michael D Yates, MD directly at 256-536-4448 or www.dyaplasticsurgery.com.
Doctors were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence.
