MizMacMarketing LLC. has retained Ron Killings as his PR Firm

Like the North Star in the night sky, the accomplishments of Mr. Ron Killings are equally impressive! MizMacMarketing LLC is pleased to welcome Ron Aaron Killings, actor, rap artist and inspirational speaker as a new client with our Public Relations Firm. Mr. Killings is an American professional wrestler who is known by his ring name “R-Truth”, and is managed by The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Mr. Killings first became known to action wrestling fans as “K-Krush” and later as Ron” The Truth” Killings. He distinguished himself by becoming the first African-American to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, a title he held on two occasions. He went on to become a two time NWA World Tag Team Champion, and to win the title of one time TNA World Tag Team Champion.
Mr. Ron Killings is about to launch a new mentorship project geared towards helping people to examine their lives through a different lens, and to become empowered to make good decisions for their futures. A firm believer that everyone has the opportunity and the ability to imagine and rewrite their life stories, his goal is to teach and motivate teens, college students and young adults, the art of becoming their own bosses through the process of entrepreneurship.
In his upcoming Self-Help styled book which is expected to be on bookshelves very soon, the world will learn about the struggles Ron killings has had to endure and conquer, to become the man he is today. He is a strong believer in the philosophy that we have to tell “The Truth,’’ and expects his book to meaningfully impact the lives of all who read it. In his narrative, he discusses his family values and reiterates his belief that anyone can re-shape their life story through diligence and hard work.
Mr. Killings is currently partnering with “The Whitney E. Johnson Foundation,” which manages the “All About Us Global Productions Media Group.” He was on ABCs' Channel 7 television show called “Here and Now”. He was recently interviewed by Ms. Sandra Bookman with regard to the Whitney E. Johnson Foundation which is located in Brentwood, New York. The organization founder’s names are Roger Johnson Sr. and Chevonna Johnson. The group was so grateful for the efforts of Mr. Killings that they presented him with the status of Ambassadorship, a title he is well deserving of and cherishes. The spirit of humility with which he accepted such an accolade from this 501(C)(3) organization, has motivated Mr. Killings to seek other opportunities to work with similar Non Profit groups in the future.
Ron Killings is a happily married family man who has the support of a loving wife, children and family members. He is currently working on a Hip Hop rap single that is scheduled to be released soon. This new production promises to have the same catchy flavor as previous releases in his discography. Ron is now available for speaking engagements, Artist performances, and Hosting. MizMacMarketing LLC. is extremely happy to welcome him aboard,and adding his name to our roster. He is nowavailable interviews and bookings.
