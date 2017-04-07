Worldwide Anti-tacking Agents Industry Outlook and 2027 Forecast with Major Company Profile
Global Anti Tacking Agents Market Research Report, by Application , by types and Region Forecast to 2027PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Market research future provides a detailed analysis of 10 years forecast of Anti Tacking Agents market research between 2016 and 2027 and it is expected that Anti Tacking Agents market will register the CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period globally.
The growing automotive industry is one of the drivers for anti-tack industry worldwide, in the countries like China, India, Singapore and other countries located in the Asia Pacific are developing rapidly causing more demand for the automotive products followed by the demand from healthcare industry. The restrains for this industry is the scarcity for the raw materials and increase in the price of raw materials which is affecting the pricing strategies of the company.
Going ahead, Asia-Pacific is the global leader in this industry followed by the North America and other regions. The region behind this is growth of the automobile sector tailed by healthcare sector. Countries like China and India which are developing and holds more than 30% of global population is growing in terms of economy which is resulting growth in the disposable income, as people are becoming more familiar with the life style they are creating more demand from automobile sector which is said to be the biggest market driver for anti-tacking agent markets. Nextly, the report covers geographical analysis of various regions which includes Global analysis as well as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle-East & Africa and rest of the world.
Key Players
Going further the Global anti-tacking agent market research report covers the analysis of top players in the market which includes:
• Lion specialty chemicals co., ltd.
• Schill + seilacher "struktol" gmbh
• Stephenson alkon solutions
• Kettlitz-chemie gmbh & co. Kg
• Peter greven gmbh & co. Kg
• Fragon produtos para indústria de borracha
• Parabor brasil
• Sasco chemical group, inc.
• Baerlocher gmbh
• Hans w. Barbe chemische erzeugnisse gmbh
• Chem-trend l.p.
• Croda international plc
• H. L. Blachford ltd.
• The hallstar company
• Lotréc ab
• King industries, inc.
• Faci spa
• Evonik industries ag
• Mclube
• Gemini group
• Polmann india ltd
• R E carroll, inc
• Linyi fuyu metal products co., ltd.
• Taiwan nanotechnology corporation
• Shenzhen kanglibang science & technology
• Blachford
Scope of the Report
This market research report covers the Global Anti Tacking Agents Market research report on the basis of country analysis:
By Geography
Americas
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Latin America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Rest of LATAM
Europe
• Western Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o U.K
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
o Poland
o Russia
Asia – Pacific
• Asia
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia
• Pacific Countries
o Australia
o New Zealand
Middle East & Africa
• Middle East
o Saudi
o Qatar
o UAE
o Rest of Middle East
• Africa
o South Africa
o Rest of Africa
