Repairify, Inc., Parent Company of asTech™, Acquires Three Mobile Diagnostic Companies
Paul Grant, owner of TRS said “We are excited to be part of the asTech™ team. Gaining access to the resources of Repairify was a major reason I decided to join the organization”. Grant added, “I look forward to developing new markets for Repairify in the near future”. Paul will be assuming the role of VP Business Development.
RMS, LLC’s owner, Steve Fairall stated “The market for what we do is evolving quickly and the folks at Repairify have the resources and expertise to execute”. Fairall added, “vehicles are changing quickly and without the support of the manufactures combined with a larger organization, such as Repairify and the technologies they provide; smaller operators will have a difficult time keeping up.” In his new role, Steve will be responsible for business development and help lead the Company’s expansion into new markets around the country.
The owner of The Airbag Guy, Chris Gutierrez will assume responsibility for employee development and training at the Company’s new headquarters in Plano, TX. Chris, is an accredited I-CAR instructor, also has his MECP certification since 2002 and is a licensed Crash Data Retrieval (“CDR”) analyst. Gutierrez said “My employees will now have access to tools, training, and education that many smaller operators simply cannot afford to offer.” In addition, “just as the industry is evolving there will be lots of opportunity for employees to grow into new roles as part of the larger organization.”
Doug Kelly, CEO said “We are focused on providing our collision repair customers a complete diagnostic and service solution. The addition of mobile technicians provides our customers’ the option to request help to service today’s complex vehicles.” Kelly added “combining on-site technicians with quality mobile diagnostic services in key markets, will help ensure our customers can stay ahead of the ever changing automobile.”
