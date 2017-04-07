Enrollment Rx Named as Finalist for “Cool Tools Award” by EdTech Digest
Portal Rx by Enrollment Rx Recognized Finalist in the EdTech Digest 2017 Cool Tools Awards Program- Shaping the Future of Higher Ed TechnologySCHILLER PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enrollment Rx http://www.enrollmentrx.com/, the leading provider of cloud-based Constituent Relationship Management (CRM) solutions for higher education, today announced that Enrollment Rx has been named a Finalist in EdTech Digest’s ‘Cool Tools’ Awards Program for 2017 https://edtechdigest.wordpress.com/etd-awards/2017-entry-form/. Portal Rx by Enrollment Rx received the honors in the new products category, standing out as an innovative product that is shaping the future of higher ed technology.
“It is a great honor to have Portal Rx http://www.enrollmentrx.com/solutions/enrollment-management/products/#ERXPortal recognized in the 2017 'new product' category of the Cool Tools awards, we are so proud of this product and believe it is truly a game changer, setting the new standard for applicant portal in the industry,” said Lawrence Levy, President of Enrollment Rx. “We understand When it comes to ‘applicant portal’ in Higher Education, one size definitely does not fit all. The needs of universities and colleges will vary dramatically across many criteria. Portal Rx allows us to deliver highly complex ‘smart portals’ that can accommodate the myriad of differing student needs.”
Schools want an applicant portal http://www.enrollmentrx.com/solutions/enrollment-management/admissions/ that can deliver personalized and dynamic content based on each person's individual requirements. Built on Salesforce’s Community Cloud, Portal Rx supports conditional logic, custom field validation, custom school branding, and even multilingual capabilities. “Best of all, our portals can be built with clicks-not-code, which means that they can be deployed at break-neck speed as well as provide incredible flexibility to our clients as their applicant portal requirements evolve,” said Lawrence.
The EdTech Digest Cool Tools award program http://www.edtechdigest.com/ informs higher ed industry leaders about products their colleagues around the country are using to help their campuses excel in a variety of areas, such as technology, sustainability, and academic instruction.
About Enrollment Rx
Enrollment Rx is a higher education technology company delivering innovative Constituent Relationship Management (CRM) solutions. Built on the Salesforce cloud computing platform, Enrollment Rx puts enterprise-class functionality and limitless scalability within reach of any size school. Academic institutions rely on Enrollment Rx to eliminate business process inefficiencies, maximize constituent engagement, and future proof their technology strategy.
About EdTech Digest
The mission of EdTech Digest is to tell the story of 21st-century education transformation. By sharing cool tools, fascinating interviews, relevant trends and voices from the field, we hope to inspire learners and leaders everywhere, to get workable technology solutions for education widely known about and well thought of, to reshape the education culture and to create a new and better future for students.
