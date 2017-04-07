Skyline Exhibitor Source Announces 'Best Of Show' Award At Exhibitor Live Trade Show Industry Event
Skyline Exhibitor Source announces award for outstanding and innovative trade show exhibit.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyline Exhibitor Source, the foremost trade show exhibit company in Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee, is proud to announce that Skyline Exhibits was named Best of Show in the Large Exhibits category at EXHIBITORLIVE, the trade show industry's marquee event that takes place each year.
The 20' x 20' exhibit, "Experience Trade Show Zen," designed and produced by Skyline Exhibits, featured Zen garden textures of rice paper, bamboo wood slats, stepping stones as well as visual highlights of backlit Zen garden graphics and a digital koi pond, all creating a calm environment within the surrounding activity of the trade show floor. While being treated to a variety of refreshments, guests were educated on Skyline's offerings via interactive touch screen technology.
"I believe this exhibit brilliantly demonstrates how Skyline Exhibitor Source works to make our clients' trade show experience an easy and pleasant experience," stated John Hamari, President of Skyline Exhibitor Source. "Serving our Nashville trade show exhibit customers, as well as our Knoxville and Chattanooga valued clients, we provide a wide range of trade show and event services as well as corporate environments and facility renovations. Skyline Exhibitor Source can handle every detail of the process."
Skyline Exhibitor Source designs and manufactures custom modular trade show exhibits and corporate environments in Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee. Sixteen different systems ( including banner stands in Nashville ) are manufactured in-house, many of which integrate seamlessly with one another. These modular designs allow the company's clients to pick and choose the pieces that work best for them in any given situation, making Skyline Exhibitor Source exhibits some of the most versatile systems available.
Skyline Exhibitor Source is part of the Skyline global network consisting of nearly 100 design centers in North America and more than 1,500 team members worldwide. The company offers exhibit rentals and sales, custom-designed graphics and service support. To learn more about Skyline Exhibitor Source visit them at www.esourcetn.com.
About Skyline Exhibitor Source: Skyline Exhibitor Source has been committed to designing trade show exhibits and corporate environments for over 25 years. Located in Nashville Tennessee, the company thrives with a results-oriented approach to problem solving for trade show displays and corporate environments. Clients regularly note that they value the "knowledge and expertise" that Skyline Exhibitor Source provides and that it is the most valuable part of their service offerings. Experience, ethics, award–winning designs, trade show management, and rental options are all part of the package that one will receive when working with them.
