Skyline Exhibits Wins 'Best Of Show' Award For Zen-Like Trade Show Exhibit Design
The trade show exhibit design company wowed the crowd at EXHIBITORLIVE with a Japanese Zen garden inspired booth to win the coveted award.MIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyline Exhibits & Graphics of Connecticut is pleased to announce that their parent company, Skyline Exhibits, has won the coveted 'Best of Show' award at the 2017 EXHIBITORLIVE trade show and event marketing conference. Skyline won in the Large Exhibits category for their 20'x20' Japanese Zen garden exhibit. EXHIBITORLIVE was held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from March 12-16, 2017. It is one of the industry's biggest professional development conferences, attracting over 6,000 attendees.
The exhibit was designed around the theme "Experience Trade Show Zen," and featured textures and elements commonly found in Japanese Zen gardens. The company used the exhibit to both create a feeling of calm in the middle of the busy trade show exhibition hall and to subtly convey the message that Skyline can bring a sense of calm to the stress of planning a trade show booth.
"This award represents the best of the best in terms of exhibit design. Skyline was competing against other trade show exhibit design companies and came out on top. I think it was a very clever design because it was so different from everything else on the trade show floor and because we really do work hard to take the stress out of planning a trade show exhibit," said Larry Zollo, President, Skyline Exhibits & Graphics (http://www.skyline.com/hartford-stamford-ct-springfield-ma/).
The exhibit featured rice paper textures, bamboo wood slats, brilliant backlit Zen garden graphics, grass-like flooring, and stepping stones. Guests were even served a variety of teas and Japanese treats while learning about Skyline through integrated touch screens. A digital koi pond had visitors looking twice to see if the fish were real or not. Skyline capped the booth with a chance to win a relaxing massage from one of two upscale locations.
"Skyline is very much focused on the customer. We offer a full range of trade show and event services to minimize stress on our clients and provide them with a world-class experience from start to finish," Zollo noted.
Connecticut-based Skyline Exhibits & Graphics services include:
• Exhibit Design
• Project Management
• Exhibit Asset Management
• Event Consulting
• Exhibit Rentals
• Corporate Branding
• Exhibit Manufacturing
• Digital Signage
• Video/Animation Content Creation
• Logistics and Storage Services
To learn more about Skyline Exhibits & Graphics and their trade show exhibit design in Hartford visit www.skyline.com/hartford-stamford-ct-springfield-ma.
About Skyline Exhibits & Graphics: Skyline Exhibits & Graphics, Inc. has provided world-class trade show marketing products and services to Connecticut and Western Massachusetts companies since 1989. The company is part of the global Skyline Exhibits network of dealers. Skyline is North America's leading provider of trade show exhibits and display systems, offering high-quality products and services to meet the marketing needs of any business.
Larry Zollo
Skyline Exhibits & Graphics, Inc.
(860) 635-2400
email us here