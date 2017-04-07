Remote Asset Management Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR over 27% From 2016 to 2022
Global Remote Asset Management Market Solutions (Predictive Maintenance, Analytics) and Application (Automation, Healthcare and Wellness, Retail) -Forecast 2022
Remote Asset Management opens up two-way communication between the asset and the central application, resulting in better control and management of assets. Assets are deployed with Vodafone SIMs and are tracked to monitor over a central system. The key functionalities of this solution include intrusion detection, access control systems, asset tracking, asset recovery, real-time monitoring, real-time notifications, and others.
The major drivers fuelling the growth of the market include increasing enhancing asset lifecycle, declining cost of IoT components, increasing demand for IoT based solutions.
Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2480
Key Players:
The key players in the Global Remote Asset Management Market include IBM Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc U.S.),AT&T Intellectual Property (U.S), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), PTC Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), and Infosys Limited (India) and others.
Remote Asset Management Market
According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into application, solutions and region.
By Solutions-
• Surveillance and security
• Network Bandwidth management
• Asset Performance management
• Application management
• Connectivity management
• Professional services
• Managed services
• Real-time location tracking
• Asset condition monitoring
• Predictive maintenance
Access the market data and market information presented through more than 25 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report “Remote Asset Management Market - Forecast 2022”
By Application-
• Automation
• Healthcare and wellness
• Smart retail
• Utilities and grids
• Production monitoring
• Connected logistics
• Fleet management
• Others
Connected logistics & fleet management accounted for the largest market share because of the integrating advanced technologies, delivering real-time online information for vehicle maintenance, vehicle status whether its moving or stopped, engine status and others. It also helps supply chain managers because of asset tracking.
Predictive maintenance accounted for the largest market share majorly due to providing solutions for asset failure or quality issues, reduction in maintenance costs. Also, predictive maintenance plays an important role across various industries.
Market Research Future Analysis
The Global Remote Asset Management Market is expected to grow significantly. The market is highly application basis. Connected Logistics segment of remote asset management market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.
North-America accounted for the largest market share because of the technological advancements followed by healthy internet infrastructure, adoption of new technology and presence of strong local solution providers. Also, the need for better operational efficiency and low operating cost is also driving the market in this region.
List of Figures
FIGURE 1 Research Application
FIGURE 2 Global Remote Asset Management Market, By Component (%)
FIGURE 3 Global Remote Asset Management Market, By Application (%)
FIGURE 4 Global Remote Asset Management Market, By Regions (%)
FIGURE 5 North America Remote Asset Management Market, By Country (%)
Continued…
Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/remote-asset-management-market-2480
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here