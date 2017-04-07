Global Barite Market has been Evaluated to be Rapidly Growing and is Expected to Grow Tremendously
Global Barite Market Analysis and Forecast by Grade (Sp. Gr. 3.9 & above), Application (Paints, Oil & Gas, Textiles, Pharmaceutical) and Region –2022
Global Barite Market has been evaluated to be rapidly growing and is expected to grow tremendously. The benefits such as superior properties like good stability, strong inertia & rigidity and high specific gravity etc. had increased their market globally. With numerous usage of barite, the global barite market is expected to increase in the future. Moreover, increasing demand in construction industry owing to the rising surge for paints is another factor that drives the global barite market growth over the forecasted period 2022.
Automobile Industry is also increasing the demand for barite which is used in brakes, clutch plates and finishing coats to make them smooth and resistance to corrosion. All these things are expected to drive the market globally in coming years. Due to the non-toxic property of barite; it can be used in barium, which will further grow the barite market by 2022. Other application of barite is in medical equipment’s, electronic devices like computer, television and smartphone; all these are leading the growth of global market.
Market Segmentation:
Global Barite Market is majorly segmented on the basis of grades and by application. Based on grades the market is segmented into Sp. Gr. 3.9, Gr. 4.0, Gr. 4.1, Gr. 4.2, Gr. 4.3 & above. Further on the basis of application the market is classified into paints, automobiles, oil & gas, textiles, pharmaceutical, electrical appliances and more.
Key Players:
• Halliburton Company,
• Excalibar Minerals LLC,
• Ashapura Minechem Ltd,
• CIMBAR Performance Minerals,
• Desku Group Inc,
• P & S Barite Mining Co. Ltd,
• Anglo Pacific Minerals,
• Kaomin Industries,
• Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Limited,
• Mil-Spec Industries Corporation
Access the market data and market information presented through more than 25 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 140 numbers of pages of the project report “Global Barite Market - Forecast to 2022”
Study Objectives of Barite Market:
• Studying market overview of Barite.
• Estimating market size by grade and application.
• To provide insights about market drivers, restrains and opportunities.
• To provide geographically market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries.
• To analyze the global barite market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.
• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, broadly analyzing their core competencies.
• To evaluate competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global barite
Reasons to buy
• This report includes in-depth study analysis of Barite market
• It covers market segmentation by grade and by application.
• It helps in identifying region-wise major suppliers and understand consumption patterns.
• The report will provide useful and premium insights that will support in investments of Barite and allied companies providing details on the fast-growing segments and regions.
• In addition, it will provide key findings that will help the companies to improve profitability by using supply chain strategies, cost effectiveness of various products mentioned in the report.
• The data used in the report is primarily based on primary interviews with the major producing companies and industry experts and supported by authentic industry data from secondary sources.
