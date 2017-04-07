Metric USA's Square or Round Furniture Feet Celebrate 1 Year of Sales on Amazon.com
Customizable Square or Round Furniture Pads Set of 8 4 Inches Square or Round 3/16 Inches Thick by Metric USA Wood Floor Protectors that stop Furniture slidingCULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The product comes in a Set of 8 pieces, 4" Square or Round Non- Slip Furniture Pads, 3/16 " thick, that stop furniture from sliding and prevent scratches to wood floors. They are customizable and easy to cut along grooved lines and this versatile product grips to the floor. It prevents even the heaviest and sharpest of furniture legs from penetrating through to damage to any type of floor surface.
These Furniture Feet are safe to use on all hardwood and hard floor surfaces and are meant to be used under heavy conditions. The also can be used for under back legs of furniture when front legs are sitting on a carpet to level the back of the furniture.
- Furniture used with: Sectionals, Sofas, Chairs, Recliners, Tables, Beds, TV stands and any furniture meant to stay in place.
- Safe and effective for all various home surfaces like on Hardwood, Laminate, Tile, Vinyl, Marble, Linoleum, Concrete
- Can be used to protect table tops and dining tables from heavy flower pots or vases
- Also can be used on the bottom of Bookcases, Beds, Lamps, Cabinets, TVs etc
This product is an effective way to stop furniture sliding on a floor. No nails or glue are required. This product protects all manner of surfaces and counter tops from scratches.
About Metric Products
-Metric USA has been in business for closing in on 70 years. The business was founded by two industrial designers and has experience in manufacturing products that range from toys, intimate apparel and swimwear components, sleep masks, dog products, travel products, carnival masks, wood floor protectors, gardening knee pads, drink coasters and many other household products.
Furniture Feet by Metric USA is a brand within the Metric Products group
John Davis
Metric Products
3104999501
