Two Benefits For Visiting the Spring 2017 EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow Now

Visit this online virtual tradeshow now to see the latest products & technologies for going off the grid plus qualify for a chance to win an Amazon Echo Dot

The Spring 2017 EGMC3D Tradeshow covers many off-grid topics inside the exhibitors booths and throughout both tradeshow pavilion floors.” — Ken Riead, Executive Host of EGMC3D Tradeshows

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 7, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 'live' days of the EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow are happening today and tomorrow (April 7 & 8, 2017) so check out the latest products and technologies developed to help save energy, water and money. Plus, the most active attendees of this unique online tradeshow will qualify to win an Amazon *Echo Dot!Attending the tradeshow is complimentary and no download or app is required to have a personalized avatar walk around the tradeshow floor. Just use the following link to register and attend for no charge: http://EGMConnect3D.com The theme for this tradeshow is "Going Off the Grid", a term that can involve many different areas of modern home ownership. Making a building well insulated and sealed to save heating and cooling energy but making the home a healthy, safe, durable and resilient environment to live in can involve other factors as well.The Spring 2017 EGMC3D Tradeshow covers many off-grid topics inside the exhibitors booths and throughout both tradeshow pavilion floors. Here is a sampling of these topics:Tight homes need ventilation: Air King is in the new "Off-Grid" Pavilion to help with thisEfficient homes need great insulation and air sealing: Build SMART prefab passive house wall panels has this coveredAdvanced homes can need special financing: GEM - Green Energy Money specializes in innovative loans such as energy mortgages and crowdfunding plus offers an innovative green appraisal system to monetize beneficial improvementsBuilding advanced homes can require research and built examples: The bookstore inside the EGMC3D tradeshow has a plethora of books around the 'off-grid' topic plus showcases advanced homes built by students in the new off-grid pavilionClean energy systems make going off-grid possible: The 'Clean Energy Host Home' offers design services for both residential and commercial projects plus photos of multiple installationsOther off-grid topics covered in the Host Homes, booths and video kiosks are: healthy home information, smart home automation & control, energy/green training & certification options, low-cost greenhouse and organic food products and more. Register now (complimentary) and join the active participants in the Spring 2017 EGMC3D Tradeshow to obtain as much knowledge as possible while qualifying for an opportunity to win an Amazon Echo Dot voice activated smart home device.Get details about the Amazon Echo Dot offer at: https://egmconnect.com/blog-post/the-most-active-avatar-participants-become -eligible-to-win-an-amazon-echo-dot-at-egmc3d-tradeshow/*Amazon Echo Dot is a product of Amazon and no affiliation with Amazon is expressed nor implied by EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshows and Doff Industries. The award winning 3D virtual platform that hosts the EGMC3D tradeshows tracks the most active personalized avatars during the three days that the tradeshow is 'live' and lists the top ten. From this list of the top ten one lucky avatar's owner will receive an Amazon Echo Dot just for being very actively involved in this spring 2017 tradeshow.

