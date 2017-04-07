Active Calcium Silicate Market 2016-2022: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects
Active Calcium Silicate Market Analysis and Forecast by Application (Paints & Coatings, Ceramics, Cement, Insulation and Fire Protection) and Region - 2022
Global Active Calcium Silicate Market sees a strong growth due to its demand from residential and infrastructure sector owing to its characteristics which includes adhesive, fire resistant’ and sound absorbent. Active calcium silicate contains three major raw materials these are sodium silicate, limestone and hydrochloric acid. These materials add certain properties to ceramics, paints & coatings which allows calcium silicate to be used in construction of high temperature insulation. Constructions such as roads, rail transports, airports and harbors will boost the active calcium silicate market.
Active Calcium Silicate has vast applications like insulation, ceramics, paint & coatings and fire protection. Ceramic application of active calcium silicate is quite high in the overall market with increase in usage of acoustic tiles, false ceilings and plaster of paris. Frequent and growing application of plaster of paris and false ceilings in residential and construction sector is demanding for more beautiful aesthetics view which is propelling the active calcium market growth. Due to characteristics like fire resistant and intumescent, active calcium silicate is widely used in wallboards, clay and bricks to reduce shrinkage when exposed to heat.
Market Segmentation:
Global Active Calcium Silicate Market is majorly segmented on the basis of application. Based on application the market is classified into paints & coatings, ceramics, cement, insulation, fire protection.
Global Active Calcium Silicate Market Key Players:
• HIL Limited,
• Imerys Filtration Minerals Co.,
• 2K Technologies,
• R.K. Oil Industries Pvt. Ltd.,
• Ramco Industries Ltd,
• Promat International,
• Weifang Hong Yuan Chemical Co.,
• Skamol limited,
• Xella Sverige AB,
• Magnesia GmbH,
• BIP Chemicals
Regional Analysis:
• Europe shares the largest market of Global Active Calcium Silicate Market. Germany is top share holder for active calcium silicate. Regulatory bodies for standardization and technology used in construction are cautiously monitored and provide manufacturer an opportunity to have projects in this field. US in North America are witnessing a reasonable growth due to favorable regulatory compliances in terms of thermal and acoustic insulators in residential and commercial buildings.
• Asia Pacific is second largest market in this segment as countries like China and India are developing in infrastructure. These causes huge demand for ceramics and paints & coatings which are sound proof and heat resistant. Increase in construction spending by government to build new airports, roads and harbors will fuel the demand of active calcium silicate market. Changing trade statistics in South Africa and Saudi Arabia will boost the active calcium silicate market growth.
