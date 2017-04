Global Security Solutions Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR over 11% From 2016 to 2022

Global Security Solutions Market

Global Security Solutions Market by Product (Video surveillance), Services (Remote Monitoring Services) and End-users (Commercial) - Forecast to 2022

Major Key Players are Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Tyco International Ltd (U.S.), Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited (India), Bosch Security Systems (Germany),ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market HighlightsThe design of efficient and sophisticated security systems with user-friendly installation features enabled by wireless technology is the key factor fuelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, availability of remote monitoring with proper insurance policies is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. Whereas, large initial investment and cost of maintenance of the equipment along with lack of awareness regarding technological enhancements are hampering the market.It is the defense of digital information and IT assets against internal and external threats. Defense includes detection, prevention and response to threats using policies, software tools and IT services. Increasing consumer awareness & security concerns, willingness to invest for security systems, growing demand for the use of wireless technology in security systems and adoption of IoT-based security systems are majorly driving the growth of the market.The wireless systems are not only easy to install but it helps to improve the interactive monitoring services of a system and can be remotely operated which makes it easy to use.Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2481 Key Players:The key players in the Global Security Solutions Market include Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Tyco International Ltd (U.S.), Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited (India), Bosch Security Systems (Germany), ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden), Hikvision Digital Technology Co.Lt (China), ADT Corp(U.S.)., Nortek Security & Control LLC (U.S.), UTC Fire & Security (U.S.) and others.Security Solutions MarketAccording to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into product, services, end-users and region.By Product-• Entrance control• Intruder alarms• Wireless systems• Thermal cameras• Video surveillance• Access control• Fire ControlBy Services-• Remote monitoring services• Fire protection services• Video surveillance services• Access control service• Security systems integrationAccess the market data and market information presented through more than 25 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report “ Security Solutions Market Research Report- Forecast 2022 By End-users-• Commercial• Industrial• Energy & Utility• Transportation• Retail• Banking & finance• Education• Residential• Government• Transportation• OthersCommercial segment accounted for the largest market share majorly due to increasing adoption of security solution by various organizations.Market Research Future AnalysisThe Global Security Solutions Market is expected to grow significantly. The market is highly application basis. Commercial segment of security solutions market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.North-America accounted for the largest market share because of the technological advancements and usage of fire protection systems by all the commercial and residential building structures.List of FiguresFIGURE 1 Research ProductFIGURE 2 Global Security Solutions Market, By Product (%)FIGURE 3 Global Security Solutions Market, By Services (%)FIGURE 4 Global Security Solutions Market, By End-Users (%)FIGURE 5 Global Security Solutions Market, By Regions (%)Continued…Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/security-solutions-market-2481 About Market Research Future:At Market Research Future (MRFR) , we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.