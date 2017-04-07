Aerogels Market To Reach $871.5 million With 20.9% CAGR Forecast To 2022
Global Aerogels Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About Aerogels Market
Summary
The Global Aerogels market accounted for $191.3 million in 2014, and is projected to register a CAGR of 20.9% to reach $871.5 million by 2022. Aerogel is a solid synthetic porous material that exhibits low density and high thermal resistance used for thermal insulation purposes.
Factors that are influencing the spur of aerogel market are, supporting policies related to eco-friendly infrastructure in Middle Eastern and European countries, the market is likely to have prevalent implementation, especially in building insulation segment. Due to cost sensitiveness of aerogel its adoption was limited to sophisticated applications in aerospace and oil & gas industry. Aerogels are extensively used as absorbents and adsorbents, solar thermal insulators, filters, catalysts and photo-catalysts, and in aerospace and space exploration.
The properties such as acoustic and thermal insulation exhibited by aerogels are deployed in various sectors. Because of these unique properties the demand for aerogels seems to be increasing during the forecast period. The major constraints for the growth of aerogel market are high cost of production, coupled with the complicated manufacturing process of aerogels which are negatively impacting the market.
Some of the major players in aerogel market are
Dow Chemicals (U.S.), Cabot Corp, Aspen Aerogel (U.S.), BASF, Svenska Aerogel AB, Airglass AB, Active Space Technologies, Nano High-Tech Co. Ltd, Enersens SAS, and Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.
Types Covered:
• Carbon
• Polymer
• Silica
• Polymer Aerogel
• Others
Applications Covered:
• Automotive
• Marine
• Aerospace
• Oil & Gas
• Construction
• Performance Coating
• Day Lighting & LVHS
• Others
Processing’s Covered:
• Virgin Aerogel
• Fabricated Aerogel
Types of Forms Covered:
• Monolith
• Blanket
• Particles
• Panels
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia
• Rest of the World
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
o Others
