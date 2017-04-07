2021 Worldwide Military Radar Systems Industry and Research Report
Global Military Radar Systems Market (Ground Based, Naval, Airborne, and Space based), Band Type (X & Ku Band, L & S Band, and Others)Forecast To 2021PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Military Radar Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2016-2021. The factors driving the market are growing demand of radar for airborne and maritime surveillance, to counter drug trafficking and illegal trespassing, and modification & upgradation of conventional radar systems.
Study Objectives of Global Military Radar Systems Market
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Military Radar Systems Market
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
• To analyse the Global Military Radar Systems Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by platform, and band type
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Military Radar Systems Market
As per the MRFR analysis, factors restraining the market growth are defense budget cuts in several countries, high investment, feasibility issues, and technical and operational challenges.
The development of COTS components and Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology are the emerging trend in the market. Technological innovation is the key parameter where vendors are spending in technology to improving efficiency and reliability.
Some of the key players in the Military Radar Systems are General Dynamics, Israel Aerospace Industries, Saab AB, Selex ES, Thales, ASELSAN, Boeing, Harris, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, and Terma.
The reports also cover country level analysis:
• Americas (North & Latin)
o US
o Canada
o Brazil
o Others
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o K
o Rest of Europe
• Asia – Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia/New Zealand
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o UAE,
o Kuwait
o Israel
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
