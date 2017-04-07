Global Forecast 2022 of Smart Home Energy Management Device Market
Global Smart Home Energy Management Device Market Information, by Components by Technology (ZigBee, Z-Wave, HomePlug, Wi-Fi) - Forecast 2016-2022PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart home is an innovative concept which is being adopted very rapidly. These homes are similar in the nature with normal home but consist lots of smart devices and technologies which allows the residents of these homes to control the things like, power, fan, television etc. with their smartphones. As this system requires lots of hardware which runs on power, the energy management becomes the most significant thing for the residents of these homes. Smart Home Energy Management Device market has been growing rapidly from the past few years. As a result, many companies are entering into this segment.
Key players
The prominent players in the market of Smart Home Energy Management Device market are- Aclara (U.S.), Energate Inc. (Canada), Trilliant (U.S.), Honeywell (U.S.), Nest Labs (U.S.), Logitech (U.S.), Icontrol Networks (U.S.), C3 Energy (U.S.), Energyhub, Inc. (U.S.), Trilliant (U.S.) among others.
Industry News
• •In August 2016, Aclara acquired Tollgrade which is in business of smart grid business for the expanding of the portfolio of smart infrastructure solutions.
• In December 2015, Aclara acquired the GE Grid Solutions which earlier was operating in the business of smart meters.
The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:
Americas
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Western Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia– Pacific
Asia
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia
Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Study Objective of Smart Home Energy Management Device Market
• • To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Smart Home Energy Management Device Market
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
• To analyze the smart home energy management market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by components, by technology, and sub-segments.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Smart Home Energy Management Device Market.
