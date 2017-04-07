2027 Worldwide Titanium Dioxide Industry Research and Major Company Profile
Global Titanium Dioxide by applications (paint & coating, cosmetic, plastics and others) Forecast To 2027PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the analysis, the global titanium dioxide market to reach billion in 2015 to billion in 2027 and it has been predicted that the global market volume to reach by Million Tons by 2027. The global titanium dioxide market has experienced a significant growth in the recent year and it has been analyzed that the growth rate will continue to boost the market. The key driving factors which have augmented the growth are rising demand of titanium dioxide from the end use industries such as paint & coating, cosmetic, plastics and others. Alongside this, titanium dioxide plays an integral role in manufacturing and production of white pigment. As per the estimation there is about 4.5 million tons of pigment are used annually across the globe. Owing to this factor, the demand of titanium dioxide has increased on a higher rate.
Study Objectives of Titanium Dioxide Market
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Titanium Dioxide Market
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
• To Analyse the Global Titanium Dioxide Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by applications and regions
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Titanium Dioxide Market
The leading market players in the global titanium dioxide market mainly include DuPont, Kronos, Tronox, Jilin Gpro Titanium Industry Co, Henan Billions Chemicals, Blue Star New Chemical Materials, Anhui Annada Titanium Industry, Sichuan Lomon Titanium Industry Co, CNNC Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide and others.
The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o U.K
o Rest of Europe
• Asia – Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia/New Zealand
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Others
• Middle East & Africa
The market report for Titanium Dioxide of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.
