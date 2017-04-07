Global Turbo Expander Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
The global market for Turbo Expander is expected to reach about 584.75 M USD by 2021 from 514.45 M USD in 2016.
Global Turbo Expander Consumption 2017 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Turbo Expander market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2011 through 2021. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The global market for Turbo Expander is expected to reach about 584.75 M USD by 2021 from 514.45 M USD in 2016.
The report provides a basic overview of the Turbo Expander industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.
Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Turbo Expander industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
This report studies Turbo Expander focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Cryostar
Atlas Copco
GE oil &gas
Air Products
ACD
L.A. Turbine
Turbogaz
Samsung
RMG
Hangyang Group
SASPG
HNEC
Suzhou Xida
Beifang Asp
Jianyang Ruite
Huayu
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Turbo Expander in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like
North America
Europe
China
Asia (Excluding China)
Others
Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
Radial-Axial Turbo Expander
Radial Turbo Expander
Axial Turbo Expander
Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Turbo Expander in each application, can be divided into
Air separation
Liquefied Natural Gas(LNG)
Petrochemical processing
Waste heat or other power recovery
Others
In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Continued...
