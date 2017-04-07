Global Door Phones Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
WiseGuyReports.com adds "Door Phones Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022"reports to its database.
Executive Summary
In this report, the global Door Phones market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Door Phones in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Global Door Phones market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Aiphone
FERMAX
Honeywell
Legrand
Panasonic
1byone Products
ABB Genway
Axis Communications
Guangdong Anjubao
Hikvision
FARBELL
Samsung
Schneider
TCS
Urmet Group
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Video Door Phones
No Screen Door Phones
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Door Phones for each application, including
Residential
Commercial Use
Table of Content
Global Door Phones Market Research Report 2017
1 Door Phones Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Door Phones
1.2 Door Phones Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Door Phones Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Door Phones Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Video Door Phones
1.2.4 No Screen Door Phones
1.2.4 Type II
1.2.4 Type II
1.3 Global Door Phones Segment by Application
1.3.1 Door Phones Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.4 Global Door Phones Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Door Phones Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Door Phones (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Door Phones Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Door Phones Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Door Phones Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Door Phones Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Door Phones Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Door Phones Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Door Phones Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Door Phones Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Door Phones Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Door Phones Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Door Phones Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Door Phones Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…
7 Global Door Phones Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Aiphone
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Door Phones Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Aiphone Door Phones Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 FERMAX
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Door Phones Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 FERMAX Door Phones Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Honeywell
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Door Phones Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Honeywell Door Phones Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Legrand
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Door Phones Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Legrand Door Phones Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Panasonic
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Door Phones Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Panasonic Door Phones Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 1byone Products
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Door Phones Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 1byone Products Door Phones Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 ABB Genway
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Door Phones Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 ABB Genway Door Phones Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Axis Communications
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Door Phones Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Axis Communications Door Phones Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Guangdong Anjubao
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Door Phones Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Guangdong Anjubao Door Phones Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Hikvision
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Door Phones Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Hikvision Door Phones Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 FARBELL
7.12 Samsung
7.13 Schneider
7.14 TCS
7.15 Urmet Group
…CONTINUED
