Automatic Transmission Market 2016: Global Manufacturers Analysis, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2022
The global market automatic transmission is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period, 2016 to 2022PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights
Transmission system has evolved to provide better performance in the vehicle. Manufacturers of transmission systems are competing to develop fuel efficient systems without compromising on the performance of vehicle. Automatic transmission is preferred over the manual transmission. The reason behind the inclination towards automatic transmissions is fuel efficiency, increased power requirement, and increased comfort level. Automatic transmission car are very much popular in the North America due to stringent emission and fuel efficiency regulation. Enhanced driving experience with respect to auto gear shifting & improved acceleration, increasing vehicle production, and increasing need for fuel efficient systems by the vehicle has driven the Automatic Transmission Market
North American and European region has stringent emissions and fuel efficiency regulations. Manufacturers and suppliers are developing a transmission system to comply with the emission norms in the market. The North America and European region has seen rapid growth in the market of automotive transmission for its fuel efficiency feature. The higher technology development in the region is also a driving factor for the growth of continuous variable transmission market.
Key Players:
• Magna International Inc.
• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
• ZF Friedrichshafen AG
• Getrag
• Jatco Ltd.
• Eaton Corporation PLC.
• Continental AG
• Allison Transmission Inc.
• Borgwarner Inc.
• GKN PLC
Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1826
Scope of the report
This study provides an overview of the global automatic transmission industry, tracking market segments across the categorized four geographic regions. The report provides a six-year forecast for the market size in terms of value for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world. The scope of the study segments the global automatic transmission market based on type, vehicle type, and fuel.
Target Audience
• Automatic transmission manufacturer/dealer/supplier.
• Raw material Provider
• Government and research organization
• Investment bankers and M&A Consultants
This research report has provided the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global Automatic transmission market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic, and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.
Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automatic-transmission-market
List Of Tables
Table 1 Global Automatic Transmission Market: By Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 2 AMT: Automatic Transmission Market, By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 3 DCT: Automatic Transmission Market, By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 4 CVT: Automatic Transmission Market, By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 5 Global Automatic Transmission Market: By Vehicle Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 6 Passenger car: Automatic Transmission Market, By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 7 LCV: Automatic Transmission Market, By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 8 HCV: Automatic Transmission Market, By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 9 Global Automatic Transmission Market: By Fuel, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 10 Gasoline: Automatic Transmission Market, By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 11 Diesel: Automatic Transmission Market, By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 12 Hybrid: Automatic Transmission Market, By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 13 Global Automatic Transmission Market: By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 14 North America: Automatic Transmission Market, By Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 15 North America: Automatic Transmission Market, By Vehicle Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 16 North America: Automatic Transmission Market, By Fuel, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 17 North America: Automatic Transmission Market, By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 18 U.S.: Automatic Transmission Market, By Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 19 U.S.: Automatic Transmission Market, By Vehicle Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 20 U.S.: Automatic Transmission Market, By Fuel, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 21 Canada: Automatic Transmission Market, By Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 22 Canada: Automatic Transmission Market, By Vehicle Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 23 Canada: Automatic Transmission Market, By Fuel, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 24 Mexico: Automatic Transmission Market, By Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 25 Mexico: Automatic Transmission Market, By Vehicle Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 26 Mexico: Automatic Transmission Market, By Fuel, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 27 Europe: Automatic Transmission Market, By Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 28 Europe: Automatic Transmission Market, By Vehicle Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 29 Europe: Automatic Transmission Market, By Fuel, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 30 Europe: Automatic Transmission Market, By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 31 U.K.: Automatic Transmission Market, By Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 32 U.K.: Automatic Transmission Market, By Vehicle Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 33 U.K.: Automatic Transmission Market, By Fuel, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 34 Germany: Automatic Transmission Market, By Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 35 Germany: Automatic Transmission Market, By Vehicle Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 36 Germany: Automatic Transmission Market, By Fuel, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 37 France: Automatic Transmission Market, By Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 38 France: Automatic Transmission Market, By Vehicle Type, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Table 39 France: Automatic Transmission Market, By Fuel, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)
Continue…………..
Related Report
Global Transformer Oil Market Information by Type (Naphthenic, Paraffinic, Silicone based Transformer Oil, and Bio based Transformer Oil), by Application (Small transformer, Large Transformers, Utility & others) and by Region - Forecast to 2022 https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/transformer-oil-market
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here