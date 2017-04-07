Mazume Solutions announces a Credit Management Solution targeted to the Manufacturing market
Mazume is a certified reseller for OnGuard Software focussed on improving credit and collections processes for enterprise customersTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruno Mariejeanne, CEO of Mazume Solutions, announces the availability of the OnGuard Software’s portfolio in the U.S. market. Mazume Solutions is a full service consulting company specializing in helping enterprises to optimize their Lead-to-Cash processes. Mazume is a certified partner of OnGuard software and represents this product in the U.S. market.
OnGuard has a proven web-based software portfolio that offers immediate improvement for DSO (Day Sale Outstanding) and agent productivity. OnGuard delivers on these needs on a private cloud platform proven by 12,000+ users, 850 customers in 42 countries along with 25 years of product investment and innovation.
At the start of this year, Mazume initiated its strategy to address the U.S. market with a focus on major verticals including: manufacturing, utilities, telecommunications and finance. Bruno Mariejeanne stated that “OnGuard has enjoyed market success in Europe and elsewhere, and our objective is to create awareness in the U.S. market. OnGuard is a proven solution used by many customers, and is demonstrating value across a broad group of verticals.”
Mazume has been enabling enterprise-class companies, with the technology and services to create and manage customized and configurable workflows and sophisticated segmentation --- to reduce loss of productivity, reduce DSO and Bad Debt while improving the end-customer experience.
Mazume Solutions is currently offering exclusive one hour demos for the companies in the Manufacturing industry during the month of April. Call Mazume today, or book online for a private demo to discover our capabilities.
Bruno Mariejeanne
Mazume Solutions
416-420-5053
