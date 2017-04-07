Australian Mining Equipment Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2016
Synopsis
This report provides a detailed analysis of customer preferences in the Australian mining sector, focusing on the factors that influence purchasing decisions and the performance of major equipment suppliers. The analysis is based on Timetric’s extensive survey of 100 mine managers, procurement managers and other key decision-makers.
Areas of analysis include:
• Identification of the leading equipment suppliers in Australia by equipment type
• Analysis of the key factors mine managers and other decision makers consider when choosing a new supplier
• A review of the largest suppliers in terms of performance across a range of factors that affect their customers' expectations
• Insight into the likelihood of switching supplier and key action points for suppliers for product and service improvements required.
Summary
Overall trends in the data revealed:
• Caterpillar is considered the leading supplier for most of its product range.
• When choosing a new supplier, a ‘trusted brand’ and ‘a previous working relationship’ are key factors.
• Account managers have a key impact on the selection process.
• Respondents remain satisfied with their current main suppliers, and satisfaction has improved since 2014.
• Overall, 87% of respondents expect to remain with their current suppliers for the next five years.
• The top three areas for improvement identified by respondents were ‘availability of parts’, ‘product quality and reliability’ and ‘ability to support cost reductions’.
Scope
The report is based on responses from a survey of 100 senior decision makers at operating Australian mines, responsible for the purchase of equipment for plant and mine operations, along with its consumables.
Survey respondents came from seven different states and territories, with Western Australia, Queensland and New South Wales accounting for 88% of the respondents. This included four main commodity groups and a range of surface and underground mining operations.
