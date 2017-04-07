There were 612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,197 in the last 365 days.

Lead Mining Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020

Global Lead Mining

Summary

GlobalData’s new report, "Global Lead Mining to 2020", provides global lead reserves by country, by major operating mines and grade; historic and forecast data on global lead mine production, lead metal consumption and price. The report also covers factors affecting the demand for lead and region-wise data on active, exploration and development lead projects. It also gives profile of largest lead mining companies in the world.

Scope

- Information on global lead reserves by country, reserves by major operating mines and lead grade.
- Historic and forecast lead mine production, lead metal consumption and price data from 2000 to 2020.
- Comprehensive information of major operating lead mines in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Oceania, Middle East and Africa (MEA), South and Central America (SCA), North America (NA) and Former Soviet Union (FSU)
- Comprehensive information of major exploration and development lead projects in APAC, Europe, Oceania, MEA, SCA, NA and FSU.
- Obtain various factors affecting the global lead industry and demand for the commodity.
- Company profile, including company overview, business description and information on current and upcoming lead projects.

Key points to buy

- Get an overview of global lead reserves and bifurcation by country, selected operating mines and lead grade.
- Obtain historic (2000-2015) and forecast data on lead mine production, lead metal consumption and prices to 2020.
- Identify various factors that drive and affect the lead demand.
- Information about various active, exploration and upcoming lead projects with bifurcation by region.
- Identify and understand various companies operating in the global lead mining industry with complete profile and business description.

