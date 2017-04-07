Osteoporosis Drugs Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2022
Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market Information, by drug class, by route of administration and by gender - Forecast to 2022
Market Highlights:
Osteoporosis is a disease characterized by reduced bone mass and damage to its micro-architecture resulting in greater risk of fractures. Women comprise almost 80% of those affected and the disease has a propensity towards Caucasians and Asians as compared to African people. The market for osteoporosis drugs is rising with a CAGR of 4.7% and is expected to reach $14,300 million in 2022.
The market driving factors are rise in the geriatric population, increased screening, drug induced osteoporosis, alcoholism and smoking, increased awareness and focus towards female health, rising prevalence of diseases, conditions and medical procedures that may cause bone loss such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, thalassemia, hormonal disorders, modern lifestyle etc.
The market constraining factors are loss of patents of block busters, greater penetration of generics and fragmentation of market, poor efficacy and side effects of present therapies, non-life threatening nature and poor symptoms of osteoporosis etc.
The market is characterized by difficult penetration due to a large number of players and growing fragmentation due to rise in generics. Thus what was a unified market a few years ago is now getting fragmented.
Bio phosphates as a drug class dominates the market with a share of greater than 40% while hormonal therapy is losing ground due to its side effects.
Key Players of Osteoporosis Drugs Market:
• Eli Lilly and Company,
• Merck & Co., Inc.,
• Novartis International AG,
• Amgen Inc.,
• F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.,
• Pfizer Inc.,
• Novo Nordisk A/S,
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Segmentation:
Global osteoporosis drugs market has been segmented on the basis of drug class which comprises Bisphosphonates, Calcitonin’s, selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMS), parathyroid hormone (PTH) and others. On the basis of route of administration; market is segmented into oral, injectable and others. On the basis of gender the market is segmented into male and female.
Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market:
The global osteoporosis drugs market has been evaluated as a growing market and it is expected that the market will touch moderate growth figures in future. The global osteoporosis drugs market is expected to grow with CAGR of ~4.7% during the forecast period. However major players have started losing the market share to smaller players due to loss of patents and the lack of equal efficacious drugs as compared to bio phosphates. The market is hungry for a novel drug with a different action as compared to bio phosphates, which will be rapidly absorbed by market with minimum marketing costs in face of side effects of the current drug regimens.
Regional Analysis:
Depending on geographic region, osteoporosis drugs market is segmented into four key regions: America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally, America is the largest market for osteoporosis drugs followed by Europe and will continue to hold its market share in the near future. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in osteoporosis drugs market due to increasing investments in the healthcare sector and increasing awareness towards the disease especially women health.
