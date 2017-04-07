Platinum Services Ltd. unveils VoIPlatinum Portal – online service for A-Z VoIP termination
Platinum Services Limited announces the launch of VoiPlatinum Portal, a new prepaid platform for delivering quality VoIP service to the market.SAN GWAN, SGN 1437, MALTA, MALTA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platinum Services Limited announces the launch of VoiPlatinum Portal (portal.voiplatinum.com), a new prepaid platform for delivering quality VoIP service to the market. The platform provides with the instant access to 3 Service Levels (Silver, Gold and Platinum) specially designed to match the needs of its Customers starting from VoIP wholesale carriers ending with retail operators and business consumers.
Leading the current market trends Platinum Services Ltd. takes all efforts to provide with the most competitive telecommunication services to its Customers in terms of price, quality, and accessibility. VoIPlatinum Portal is an exclusive development of Platinum Services Limited allowing to significantly reduce costs, to improve Customer experience and to provide the Customers with even more competitive offers. A web portal available for the users allows to register, configure the account, to pay and to control the performance all online without any delays. The registration takes just few minutes and the process of activating the service up to 48 hours, which is in many times quicker, than on the traditional platform.
"VoiPlatinum Portal is an ideal solution for business consumers and for small and middle-sized carriers that look for the quick and quality access to call worldwide through the cost-saving VoIP service. I hope that our solution will add more value to their product portfolio. Overall, it's one of our main goals." - says Massimiliano Camerario, Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Services Ltd., - "At the same time the benefits, like personal account manager and 24/7 customer support, add more value to this platform and let us be closer to our Customers."
Platinum Services Limited is a licensed Maltese international carrier since 2012, focused on providing telecommunication services, such as Voice and SMS to retail and wholesale operators, business and private users and resellers.
Company's products and services are guaranteed by over 20 Tier -1 partners and over 150 partners in total, advanced, stable and easily scalable infrastructure.
VoiPlatinum has a headquarters in Malta and offices in CIS, Asia and Middle East.
