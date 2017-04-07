LED Street Lighting Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020
LED Street Lighting Global Market 2017 Analysis and Forecast to 2022PUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global LED Street Lighting market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of LED Street Lighting for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Korea
Taiwan
Global LED Street Lighting market competition by top manufacturers/players, with LED Street Lighting sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Cree
LEOTEK
GE Lighting
Hubbell
Philips Lighting
Osram
Excellence Optoelectronics
Eaton Cooper
Acuity Brands
Kingsun
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
150W Type LED Street Lighting
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of LED Street Lighting for each application, including
Highway
Arterials
Table of Content: Key Points
Global LED Street Lighting Sales Market Report 2017
1 LED Street Lighting Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of LED Street Lighting
1.2 Classification of LED Street Lighting by Product Category
1.3 Global LED Street Lighting Market by Application/End Users
1.4 Global LED Street Lighting Market by Region
1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of LED Street Lighting (2012-2022)
2 Global LED Street Lighting Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application
2.1 Global LED Street Lighting Market Competition by Players/Suppliers
2.1.1 Global LED Street Lighting Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global LED Street Lighting Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global LED Street Lighting (Volume and Value) by Type
2.2.1 Global LED Street Lighting Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
2.2.2 Global LED Street Lighting Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
2.3 Global LED Street Lighting (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global LED Street Lighting Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
2.3.2 Global LED Street Lighting Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
2.4 Global LED Street Lighting (Volume) by Application
3 United States LED Street Lighting (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
3.1 United States LED Street Lighting Sales and Value (2012-2017)
3.1.1 United States LED Street Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
3.1.2 United States LED Street Lighting Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
3.1.3 United States LED Street Lighting Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
3.2 United States LED Street Lighting Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
3.3 United States LED Street Lighting Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
3.4 United States LED Street Lighting Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
…Continued
