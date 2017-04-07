Global Drilling Waste Management Market Product Type, Application And Specification And Forecast To 2022.
Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Drilling Waste Management Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis And Growth Forecast To 2022”.PUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Drilling Waste Management Market
This report studies the global Drilling Waste Management Market, analyzes and researches the Drilling Waste Management development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Baker Hughes
Halliburton
Scomi Group
Therma Flite
M-I SWACO
Weatherford International
Schlumberger
SUMMIT
NOV
Augean
CHOPKO
ASCO
Derrick
Imdex
VERTEX
Scott
BOWRON
Kosun
National Oilwell Varco
Newalta
Secure Energy Services
Ridgeline Energy Service
Soli-Bond
Step Oil Tools
Tervita
CNPC
Sinopec
CNOOC
Get Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1164761-global-drilling-waste-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Drilling Waste Management can be split into
Treatment & Disposal
Solid Control
Containment & Handling
Market segment by Application, Drilling Waste Management can be split into
Onshore Application
Offshore Application
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1164761-global-drilling-waste-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Drilling Waste Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Drilling Waste Management
1.1 Drilling Waste Management Market Overview
1.1.1 Drilling Waste Management Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Drilling Waste Management Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Drilling Waste Management Market by Type
1.3.1 Treatment & Disposal
1.3.2 Solid Control
1.3.3 Containment & Handling
1.4 Drilling Waste Management Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Onshore Application
1.4.2 Offshore Application
2 Global Drilling Waste Management Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Drilling Waste Management Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Baker Hughes
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Drilling Waste Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Halliburton
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Drilling Waste Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Scomi Group
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Drilling Waste Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Therma Flite
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Drilling Waste Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 M-I SWACO
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Drilling Waste Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Weatherford International
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Drilling Waste Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Schlumberger
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Drilling Waste Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 SUMMIT
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Drilling Waste Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 NOV
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Drilling Waste Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Augean
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Drilling Waste Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 CHOPKO
3.12 ASCO
3.13 Derrick
3.14 Imdex
3.15 VERTEX
3.16 Scott
3.17 BOWRON
3.18 Kosun
3.19 National Oilwell Varco
3.20 Newalta
3.21 Secure Energy Services
3.22 Ridgeline Energy Service
3.23 Soli-Bond
3.24 Step Oil Tools
3.25 Tervita
3.26 CNPC
3.27 Sinopec
3.28 CNOOC
4 Global Drilling Waste Management Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Drilling Waste Management Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Drilling Waste Management Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Drilling Waste Management in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Drilling Waste Management
………..CONTINUED
Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1164761
CONTACT US :
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industryresearch reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Norah Trent
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 (339) 368 6938 (US)/+91 841 198 5042 (IND)
email us here