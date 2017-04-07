Smart Farming Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020
Global Smart Farming Sales Market Report 2017PUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global Smart Farming market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Smart Farming for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Smart Farming market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Smart Farming sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
John Deere
Trimble
Raven Industries
Precision Planting
Agco Corporation
AG Leader Technology
Dickey-John Corporation
...
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Automation & Control Systems
Wireless Connectivity & Sensors
Smart Agricultural Equipment & Machinery
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Smart Farming for each application, including
Fleet Management-Tracking of Farm Vehicles
Arable Farming, Large and Small Field Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Indoor Farming-Greenhouses and Stables
Fish Farming
Forestry
Storage Monitoring-Water Tanks & Fuel Tanks
Table of Content: Key Points
1 Smart Farming Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Farming
1.2 Classification of Smart Farming by Product Category
1.3 Global Smart Farming Market by Application/End Users
1.4 Global Smart Farming Market by Region
1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Smart Farming (2012-2022)
2 Global Smart Farming Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application
2.1 Global Smart Farming Market Competition by Players/Suppliers
2.2 Global Smart Farming (Volume and Value) by Type
2.3 Global Smart Farming (Volume and Value) by Region
2.4 Global Smart Farming (Volume) by Application
3 United States Smart Farming (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
3.1 United States Smart Farming Sales and Value (2012-2017)
3.2 United States Smart Farming Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
3.3 United States Smart Farming Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
3.4 United States Smart Farming Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
4 China Smart Farming (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
…Continued
