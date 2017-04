Smart Farming Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020

Global Smart Farming Sales Market Report 2017

In this report, the global Smart Farming market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Smart Farming for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), coveringUnited StatesChinaEuropeJapanSoutheast AsiaIndiaGlobal Smart Farming market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Smart Farming sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players includingJohn DeereTrimbleRaven IndustriesPrecision PlantingAgco CorporationAG Leader TechnologyDickey-John Corporation...On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split intoAutomation & Control SystemsWireless Connectivity & SensorsSmart Agricultural Equipment & MachineryOthersOn the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Smart Farming for each application, includingFleet Management-Tracking of Farm VehiclesArable Farming, Large and Small Field FarmingLivestock MonitoringIndoor Farming-Greenhouses and StablesFish FarmingForestryStorage Monitoring-Water Tanks & Fuel TanksTable of Content: Key PointsGlobal Smart Farming Sales Market Report 20171 Smart Farming Market Overview1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Farming1.2 Classification of Smart Farming by Product Category1.3 Global Smart Farming Market by Application/End Users1.4 Global Smart Farming Market by Region1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Smart Farming (2012-2022)2 Global Smart Farming Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application2.1 Global Smart Farming Market Competition by Players/Suppliers2.2 Global Smart Farming (Volume and Value) by Type2.3 Global Smart Farming (Volume and Value) by Region2.4 Global Smart Farming (Volume) by Application3 United States Smart Farming (Volume, Value and Sales Price)3.1 United States Smart Farming Sales and Value (2012-2017)3.2 United States Smart Farming Sales Volume and Market Share by Players3.3 United States Smart Farming Sales Volume and Market Share by Type3.4 United States Smart Farming Sales Volume and Market Share by Application4 China Smart Farming (Volume, Value and Sales Price)…Continued