Electric Hair Clipper Industry 2017 Global Product Specification,Growth Drivers,Applications and Forecast to 2022

Global Electric Hair Clipper Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022

Electric hair clippers are driven by an electric motor which makes the blades oscillate from side to side. They have gradually displaced manual hair clippers in many countries. Three different motor types are used in clipper production, magnetic, rotary and pivot. Rotary style may be driven by direct current or alternating current electricity source. Both magnetic and pivot style clippers use magnetic forces derived from winding copper wire around steel. Alternating current creates a cycle attracting and relaxing to a spring to create the speed and torque to drive the clipper cutter across the combing blade.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Electric Hair Clipper in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Wahl

Phillips

Panasonic

Andis

Braun

Conair

Oster

Remington

Riwa

Paiter

Flyco

Rewell

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wired

Cordless Hair Clipper

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Adults

Kids

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Electric Hair Clipper market.

Chapter 1, to describe Electric Hair Clipper Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Electric Hair Clipper, with sales, revenue, and price of Electric Hair Clipper, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Electric Hair Clipper Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Wired

1.2.2 Cordless Hair Clipper

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Adults

1.3.2 Kids

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Wahl

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Electric Hair Clipper Type and Applications

2.1.3 Wahl Electric Hair Clipper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Phillips

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Electric Hair Clipper Type and Applications

2.2.3 Phillips Electric Hair Clipper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Panasonic

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Electric Hair Clipper Type and Applications

2.3.3 Panasonic Electric Hair Clipper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Andis

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Electric Hair Clipper Type and Applications

2.4.3 Andis Electric Hair Clipper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Braun

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Electric Hair Clipper Type and Applications

2.5.3 Braun Electric Hair Clipper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Conair

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Electric Hair Clipper Type and Applications

2.6.3 Conair Electric Hair Clipper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Oster

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Electric Hair Clipper Type and Applications

2.7.3 Oster Electric Hair Clipper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Remington

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Electric Hair Clipper Type and Applications

2.8.3 Remington Electric Hair Clipper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Riwa

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Electric Hair Clipper Type and Applications

2.9.3 Riwa Electric Hair Clipper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Paiter

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Electric Hair Clipper Type and Applications

2.10.3 Paiter Electric Hair Clipper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 Flyco

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Electric Hair Clipper Type and Applications

2.11.3 Flyco Electric Hair Clipper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Rewell

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Electric Hair Clipper Type and Applications

2.12.3 Rewell Electric Hair Clipper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

