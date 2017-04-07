Testing Software Services Market - Global Industry Key Players,Development Status,Type and Application, Forecast to 2022
Executive Summary
The testing software services market comprises of establishments testing a software developed by an enterprise in terms of user experience, security, compliance, and quality assurance. Some of such establishments utilize their own testing methodologies to deliver measurable results. Software testing helps an enterprise improve on quality, market their software faster, and reduce cost.
The Testing Software Services Global Market Briefing provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the testing software services sector.
Description
The Testing Software Services Global Market Briefing Report from the Business Research Company covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
The market size section gives the testing software services market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.
Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.
Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.
Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last three years are identified.
The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the testing software services market and suggests approaches.
Scope
Markets Covered: Test Consulting and Compliance, Quality Assurance Testing, Application and Software Testing, Risk and Compliance Testing
Companies Mentioned: IBM, Capgemini, Wipro, Cognizant, HP, Infosys, TCS, Hexaware, Zensar, QASource
Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA, Australia.
Geographic scope: Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, Oceania.
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Market value in $ billions.
Data segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.
Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.
Table of Content
Introduction
2. Testing Software Services Market Characteristics
3. Testing Software Services Market Historic Growth
Drivers of the Market
Restraints on the Market
4. Testing Software Services Market Forecast Growth
Drivers of the Market
Restraints on the Market
5. Testing Software Services Market Comparison with Other Testing Software Services Markets
6. Testing Software Services Market Geography Split
7. Testing Software Services Market Segmentation
Test Consulting and Compliance, Quality Assurance Testing, Application and Software Testing, Risk and Compliance Testing
8. Testing Software Services Competitive Landscape
IBM, Capgemini, Wipro, Cognizant, HP, Infosys, TCS, Hexaware, Zensar, QASource
9. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Testing Software Services
10. Testing Software Services Market Trends and Strategies
Reasons to Purchase
Get up to date information available on the testing software services market globally.
• Identify growth segments and opportunities.
• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and understand the drivers and restraints on the market.
• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.
• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.
• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.
…CONTINUED
