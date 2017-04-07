Global Flat Steel Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Flat Steel market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer
Global Flat Steel market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Ansteel Group
Baosteel Group
Benxi Steel
Hebei Steel Group
Maanshan Steel
Shandong Steel
CSC
Gerdau
Evraz Group
Fangda Steel
Hyundai Steel
IMIDRO
MMK
NSSMC
SAIL
Nucor Corporation
Severstal
Shagang Group
NLMK
Jiuquan Steel
JSW
Metinvest
POSCO
Rizhao Steel
Baotou Steel
ArcelorMittal
JFE
Jianlong Group
Anyang Steel
Jingye Steel
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Flat Steel in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Low Carbon Steel (C≤ 0.25%)
Medium Carbon Steel (C≤0.25-0.60%)
High Carbon Steel (C≥0.60%)
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Flat Steel for each application, including
Machinery Manufacturing
Architecture
Other
Table of Contents
Global Flat Steel Market Research Report 2017
1 Flat Steel Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flat Steel
1.2 Flat Steel Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Flat Steel Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Flat Steel Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Low Carbon Steel (C≤ 0.25%)
1.2.4 Medium Carbon Steel (C≤0.25-0.60%)
1.2.5 High Carbon Steel (C≥0.60%)
1.3 Global Flat Steel Segment by Application
1.3.1 Flat Steel Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Machinery Manufacturing
1.3.3 Architecture
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Flat Steel Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Flat Steel Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Flat Steel (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Flat Steel Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Flat Steel Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
…..
