Global Software And BPO Services Market 2017: Applications,Computer programing, Software Support & Web design Services
Software And BPO Services Global Market Briefing Report 2017 Including: Applications Software,Computer programing, Software Support Services,Web design Services
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Software And BPO Services Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.
Executive Summary
The Software And BPO Services Global Market Briefing provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the software and BPO services market.
The Software And BPO Services Global Market Briefing Report from The Business Research Company covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
The market size section gives the software and BPO services market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.
Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.
Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.
Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last three years are identified.
The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the software and BPO services market and suggests approaches.
Scope
Markets Covered: CRM BPO, Infrastructure Software, HRO BPO, Application Software, Others BPO Services
Companies Mentioned: IBM, SAP, NTT Data, Oracle, TCS, CapGemini, CSC, HPE
Geographic scope: Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, Oceania.
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Market value in $ billions.
Table of Content
Software And BPO Services Market Characteristics 4
Software And BPO Services Market Historic Growth 5
Drivers of the Market 6
Restraints on the Market 6
Software And BPO Services Market Forecast 7
Drivers of the Market 8
Restraints on the Market 8
Software And BPO Services Market Segmentation 10
Global Software And BPO Services Market, Split By Segments, 2016, $ Billion 10
CRM BPO 11
Infrastructure software 11
HRO BPO 11
Application software 11
Software And BPO Services Market Geography Split 12
Global Software And BPO Services Markets Size, Split By Region, 2016 12
Global Software And BPO Services Market, Historic and Forecast Growth, By Region, 2012-2020 14
Software And BPO Services Market Competitors 16
Oracle 17
IBM 17
SAP SE 18
Tata Consultancy Services 20
Software And BPO Services Market Key Mergers and Acquisitions 22
Software And BPO Services Market Trends and Strategies 23
Cloud/Software As A Service (Saas) – 23
Virtualization – 23
Data Analytics – 23
Software Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation – 23
Robotics In Business Process Outsourcing – 24
ITIL/ISO Certifications In The IT Industry – 24
Appendix 26
Research Methodology 26
Abbreviations 26
Currencies 26
Research Inquiries 26
Reasons to Purchase
Get up to date information available on the software and BPO services market globally.
• Identify growth segments and opportunities.
• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and understand the drivers and restraints on the market.
• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.
• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.
…CONTINUED
