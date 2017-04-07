Global Critical Power & Cooling Market is Grow at CAGR of 6% by 2022
Critical Power & Cooling Market is expected to grow overthe CAGR of around 6% during the period 2016 to 2022, By type, By Application, By Cooling- Solution Type
Critical power & cooling services are used to provide the support to the buildings, industries, power & data center infrastructure, for data security. It helps protect the equipment that are utilized in industry and ensures that the system is operating with high performance. The critical power and cooling services are reliable and help expand the life of the equipment. The major drivers for the growth of critical power & cooling market are need for the reduction in fluctuation in power supply, growing demand for the improved cooling efficiency and increase in the demand of data centers. Data center is very important facility for the storage system due to which there is an increase in use of critical power & cooling service.
Request a Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2478
Market Research Analysis
The market is highly based on end-users. Commercial segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increase in use of critical power & cooling service in hospitals, financial services, data centers and hotels. The development in technology has resulted in the expansion of banking and financial services due to which the need for efficient installation of data center is expected to boost the critical power cooling market.
Key Players
• Schneider Electric (France)
• ABB, Ltd. (Switzerland)
• General Electric Corporation (U.S.)
• Eaton Corporation (Ireland)
• Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)
• Critical Power Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng, Co. (China)
• Socomec (France)
• Falcon Electric, Inc. (U.S.)
• Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
• STULZ GmbH (Germany).
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increase need for power generation and data storage system in the data centers industry. In Asia-Pacific, there is an increase in the industrial growth due to higher use of power plants, hospitals and other institutions. North America being second largest region is witnessing the highest growth in this market due to presence of various data centers in this region and growing demand of information storage in this region.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 85 market data tables and figures spread in 140 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Critical Power & Cooling Market Information from 2016 to 2022"
Scope of the Report
This study provides an overview of the global critical power & cooling market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global critical power & cooling market by its type, by cooling solution type, by end-user and by region.
By Type
• UPS
• Genset
• Others
By Cooling Solution Type
• Air Conditioning
• Chiller
• Cooling Tower
• Others
By End-User
• Industrial
• Commercial
• Transportation
• Others
By region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• ROW
Browse Full CPC Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/critical-power-cooling-market-2473
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Research Methodology
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Market Drivers
3.2 Market Inhibitors
3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4 Global Critical Power & Cooling Market, By Type
4.1 UPS
4.2 Genset
4.3 Others
5 Global Critical Power & Cooling Market, By Cooling Solution Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Air Conditioning
5.3 Chiller
5.4 Cooling tower
5.5 Others
6 Global Critical Power & Cooling Market, By End-User
6.1 Industrial
6.2 Commercial
6.3 Transportation
6.4 Others
7 Regional Market Analysis
8 Competitive Analysis
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Competitive Scenario
8.3 Schneider Electric (France)
8.4 ABB, Ltd. (Switzerland)
8.5 General Electric (U.S.)
8.6 Eaton Corporation (Ireland)
List of Table
Table 1 Global Critical Power & Cooling Market, By Type
Table 2 Global Critical Power & Cooling Market, By Cooling Solution Type
Table 3 Global Critical Power & Cooling Market, By End-User
Table 4 Global Critical Power & Cooling Market, By Regions
Table 5 North America Critical Power & Cooling Market, By Type
Table 6 North America Critical Power & Cooling Market, By Cooling Solution Type
Continued….
List of Figure
Figure 1 Research Type
Figure 2 Global Critical Power & Cooling Market: By Type (%)
Figure 3 Global Critical Power & Cooling Market: By Cooling Solution Type (%)
Figure 4 Global Critical Power & Cooling Market: By End-User (%)
Figure 5 Global Critical Power & Cooling Market: By Region
Figure 6 North America Critical Power & Cooling Market, By Type (%)
Figure 7 North America Critical Power & Cooling Market, By Cooling Solution Type (%)
Figure 8 North America Critical Power & Cooling Market, By End-User (%)
Continued…
About Market Research Future
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
Contact:
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune - 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312
Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com
Web: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here