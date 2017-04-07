Intelligent Agriculture Market 2017 Technology, Technology, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020
Intelligent Agriculture Global Market Product, Application and Key Players to 2022PUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global Intelligent Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Intelligent Agriculture for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Intelligent Agriculture market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Intelligent Agriculture sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
John Deere
Trimble
Precision Planting
Agco Corporation
AG Leader Technology
Dickey-John Corporation
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Automation & Control Systems
Wireless Connectivity & Sensors
Smart Agricultural Equipment & Machinery
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Intelligent Agriculture for each application, including
Fleet Management-Tracking of Farm Vehicles
Arable Farming, Large and Small Field Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Indoor Farming-Greenhouses and Stables
Fish Farming
Forestry
Storage Monitoring-Water Tanks & Fuel Tanks
Table of Content: Key Points
1 Intelligent Agriculture Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Intelligent Agriculture
1.2 Classification of Intelligent Agriculture by Product Category
1.3 Global Intelligent Agriculture Market by Application/End Users
1.4 Global Intelligent Agriculture Market by Region
1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Intelligent Agriculture (2012-2022)
2 Global Intelligent Agriculture Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application
2.1 Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Competition by Players/Suppliers
2.2 Global Intelligent Agriculture (Volume and Value) by Type
2.3 Global Intelligent Agriculture (Volume and Value) by Region
2.4 Global Intelligent Agriculture (Volume) by Application
3 United States Intelligent Agriculture (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
3.1 United States Intelligent Agriculture Sales and Value (2012-2017)
3.2 United States Intelligent Agriculture Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
3.3 United States Intelligent Agriculture Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
3.4 United States Intelligent Agriculture Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
4 China Intelligent Agriculture (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
4.1 China Intelligent Agriculture Sales and Value (2012-2017)
4.1.1 China Intelligent Agriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
4.1.2 China Intelligent Agriculture Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
4.1.3 China Intelligent Agriculture Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
4.2 China Intelligent Agriculture Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
4.3 China Intelligent Agriculture Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
4.4 China Intelligent Agriculture Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
5 Europe Intelligent Agriculture (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
…Continued
