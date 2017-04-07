Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturerPUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
Continental
Delphi Automotive
Denso
Robert Bosch
Infineon Technologies
Carter Fuel Systems
Edelbrock
Hitachi
Keihin
Magneti Marelli
NGK Spark Plug
Ti Automotive
UCI International Inc. (UCI Fram Group)
Woodward
Westport Innovations
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive Fuel Injection Systems in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Gasoline Fuel Injection Systems
Diesel Fuel Injection Systems
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Automotive Fuel Injection Systems for each application, including
Passenger Vehicles
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
Table of Contents
Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Research Report 2017
1 Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Fuel Injection Systems
1.2 Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Gasoline Fuel Injection Systems
1.2.4 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems
1.3 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Segment by Application
1.3.1 Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles
1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
1.3.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
1.4 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Fuel Injection Systems (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
…..
7 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
Continued....
