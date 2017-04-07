Solar Battery Chargers Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2022
Wiseguyreports.com Announces the Publication of its Research Report – GLOBAL Solar Battery Chargers Market 2017-2022PUNE, INDIA, April 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Solar Battery Chargers Industry
In this report, the global Solar Battery Chargers market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Global Solar Battery Chargers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Suntrica
EMPO-NI
Suntactics
Voltaic
Solio
Goal Zero
Xtorm
Xsories
Anker
Power Traveller
Yingli Solar
Suntech
Quanzhou Yuanmingrong
Shenzhen Portable Electronic
Letsolar
Hanergy
Lepower
Ecsson
RIPA
Allpowers
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Solar Battery Chargers in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Ordinary Type
Lighting Function Type
Voltage Adjustable Type
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Solar Battery Chargers for each application, including
Mobile Phone Charging
Digital Camera Charging
MP3 Charging
Other
