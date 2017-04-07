Global Baby Monitor Market Product Type, Application And Specification And Forecast To 2022.
Global Baby Monitor Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Safety 1st
Motorola
Summer Infant
Samsung
Infant Optics
Levana
Angelcare
WiFi Baby
Lorex
Philips
Withings
iBaby
BabyPing
Mobi
Snuza
Vtech
MCDevices
Foscam
Si Bao Jian
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Baby Monitor in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Internet viewable cameras and monitors
Audio Monitors
Video and Audio Monitors Combined
Movement Detection Monitors
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Baby Monitor for each application, including
Home
Hospital
Other
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Baby Monitor Market Research Report 2017
1 Baby Monitor Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Baby Monitor
1.2 Baby Monitor Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Baby Monitor Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Baby Monitor Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Internet viewable cameras and monitors
1.2.4 Audio Monitors
1.2.5 Video and Audio Monitors Combined
1.2.6 Movement Detection Monitors
1.3 Global Baby Monitor Segment by Application
1.3.1 Baby Monitor Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Home
1.3.3 Hospital
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Baby Monitor Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Baby Monitor Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Baby Monitor (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Baby Monitor Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Baby Monitor Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Baby Monitor Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Baby Monitor Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Baby Monitor Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Baby Monitor Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Baby Monitor Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Baby Monitor Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Baby Monitor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Baby Monitor Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Baby Monitor Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Baby Monitor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Baby Monitor Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 Global Baby Monitor Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 Global Baby Monitor Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 Global Baby Monitor Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.4 Global Baby Monitor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.5 United States Baby Monitor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.6 EU Baby Monitor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.7 China Baby Monitor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.8 Japan Baby Monitor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.9 South Korea Baby Monitor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.10 Taiwan Baby Monitor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4 Global Baby Monitor Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Baby Monitor Consumption by Region (2012-2017)
4.2 United States Baby Monitor Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.3 EU Baby Monitor Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.4 China Baby Monitor Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.5 Japan Baby Monitor Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.6 South Korea Baby Monitor Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.7 Taiwan Baby Monitor Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
